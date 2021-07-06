Entertainment
5 things Bollywood always gets wrong in the movies
Indians have a soft spot for cinema, which is why we let go of most of the slippages we see in films.
However, sometimes the logic of Bollywood goes a little beyond the unforgivable, and it’s hard to ignore the distorted facts and flaws of Hindi films.
From Indian army officers with shabby beards and hair to people getting transplants from their lovers who were alive two hours ago, there is so much wrong going on in our movies.
Call it a lack of research, creative freedom, or neglect, even the brightest, most detail-oriented directors in Bollywood got some of the fundamental things wrong in their films.
We are not talking about how Bollywood mistakenly portrays someone from different countries or cultures and stereotypes them because let’s face it, it will take us all day.
Sure, that’s almost one of the zillions that our movies get wrong, but there are more basic details that aren’t too hard to pay attention to when making a movie.
Here are some of the things Hindi movies almost always get wrong and always get away with the inaccuracies every time:
1. Defective uniforms
Is it difficult to hire someone who fits perfectly into the uniform of an army or navy officer and masters all the little details? Apparently pretty hard.
In movies like Uri: The surgical strike, Jab Tak Hain Jaan and Rustom, the uniform had major errors that the manufacturers probably thought would go unnoticed.
2. The handcuff theory
If there is anything more dramatic than the hero chasing the villain and the cop arriving just as he’s done beating the villain, it’s the arrest scene where the police handcuff him.
But according to the IPC, the police are only allowed to handcuff prisoners in extreme cases, and that too with the permission of the magistrate. It’s not as normal as Bollywood makes it seem.
3. Courtroom drama
The film courtrooms are filled with spectators seated in order, patiently listening to the lawyers’ monologues and passionate arguments.
The scene is actually more chaotic.
There is no applause, monologues and dramatic breakdowns from the culprit. Because no judge has time for this kind of drama in court.
4. Medical miracles
Besides the overly dramatic heart attacks and pains of childbirth to miraculous resurrections, a lot of things go wrong in a wispy OT once that red light bulb comes on (which is also a hoax, there is no such a bulb in real hospitals).
They can call it uparwale ka chamatkar or what, but medical inaccuracies like brain transplants, organ donation from living people, and paralysis cured with a hug, are anything but common sense.
5. Airport scenes
How is it that these characters arrive at the boarding gate without a plane ticket or are stopped several times by security?
Anyone who’s been to an airport knows that you can’t walk through the front door without a guest pass or a legitimate ticket. And yet, you can’t get past the recording point, definitely not to scream and sing to stop your partner.
For people who get banged all the time in airport lobbies, how can they still be wrong?
