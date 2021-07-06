Johansson becomes the first lead actor to be a producer on a Marvel movie

Scarlett Johansson has had a lot of time to think about a “Black Widow” movie. After all, she played the character in seven films over 10 years.

Yet unlike many of her fellow Avengers who had great introductions to films and sequels bearing their names on the marquee, she built the enigmatic Natasha Romanoff as a side scene thief from her introduction in “Iron Man 2 “from 2010 until its release in” Avengers: Endgame. “

By the time her name was called for a coveted standalone, she knew above all that she wanted the Black Widow movie to be unexpected. And as the first lead actor to ever be a producer on a Marvel movie, she actually had a say.

The character, introduced in the comics in 1964, is inextricably linked to a spy aesthetic from the Soviet era of James Bond. But it seemed like the easy way.

“I didn’t want this to be a spy movie,” Johansson said. “I think we avoided this.”

Instead, “Black Widow” helps remove the layers of a hard-to-grasp character, with a bit of origin story, a bit of coda, and the introduction of people outside of the Avengers who mean something. for her. Johansson also personally recruited Australian freelance director Cate Shortland, another unexpected and inspired choice, to the helm.

Marvel veteran Eric Pearson was given the task of writing the screenplay and took advantage of the fact that the character seemed to change and become more emotionally vulnerable between “Civil War” and “Infinity War” https://www.shootonline.com / “Endgame”, ie when “Black Widow” is defined.

“We’re looking at what happened there,” Pearson said. “What happened when she went back and faced her past that opened her heart and kind of opened her up to the world and ultimately led her to make that all-time sacrifice at the end of “Endgame”. “

Part of this involved the introduction of a sort of sister character in Yelena Belova, played as an adult by Florence Pugh, who also had the traumatic experience of being trained in the “Red Room” when she was a child.

“Florence is so vibrant and interesting to watch that you think, ‘OK … there is going to be life here,'” said Johansson.

Although they didn’t really know each other beforehand, they quickly connected on set, partly because of a natural chemistry between the two and partly because of the extreme nature of filming a thriller. big budget action.

“Our first day, I threw it against a cupboard and we both had our hands in our armpits. And that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I have a sweaty armpit. And Scarlett Johansson is touching me, ”Pugh said. “Once the ice is broken, you know, best friends. Weird the first day, however, to begin with.

It was a deservedly epic undertaking, toured over 87 days in London, Norway, Budapest, Morocco and Atlanta, with mind-blowing fights, motorcycle stunts, car chases and even a skydiving streak. For Pugh, who is best known for his somewhat less show-focused films like “Midsommar” and “Little Women,” it was an eye-opening experience.

“It was so impressive to see so many departments doing so many things. And you were completely involved in the process and its creation. And I really appreciated how you had to be there for the entire trip,” Pugh mentioned. “It just waited and watching the movie a year later even more exciting because you’re like, ‘Oh my God, it took so many days to shoot and here we are flying through the air by bike. “”

“Black Widow” has the distinction of being the first Marvel film to debut day and date on a streaming platform, after being delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. Like a handful of Disney releases over the past year, it will be available Friday in theaters around the world and for rent on Disney + for $ 30.

However, the film isn’t just a tribute and goodbye to a beloved character. It also kicks off “Phase Four” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after an unforeseen two-year hiatus in Marvel theatrical releases after “Avengers: Endgame” (and, technically, “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”)

The stakes for big budget Marvel movies are always high, but “Black Widow” will also be a litmus test not only because of the unconventional release strategy, but also as a measure of public interest in the juggernaut. cinematic in the future.

After building 23 films for “Endgame,” which currently holds the title of second highest grossing film of all time after a re-release of “Avatar” during the pandemic, Marvel is entering uncharted territory with new characters in films like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” scheduled for September and “Eternals” in November. But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige doesn’t put much emphasis on it. This new phase, he said, is one of the “new beginnings” to move forward. “In our films, there’s this great shared experience that all of the characters have had with it, what we call the blip. Now in real life, all of us, as humans on earth, have had it. ‘shared experience of this pandemic, of this So there’s an interesting parallel that we played on in our stories, ”he said.“ It’s been two years since we had a movie in theaters and we are ready. Hope the fans are ready. “

Jeff Turner contributed from Los Angeles and Christina Jaleru from London