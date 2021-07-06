Nick Cannons Wild N Out sets August premiere date on VH1 | Entertainment





wild n outside is back on VH1 for Season 16 on Tuesday, August 10 at 8 p.m. ET / PT for more improv action hosted by the show’s creator, Nick canon. The comedy game show’s return comes after Cannon re-established its partnership with ViacomCBS earlier this year, following his dismissal in 2020. The company ended its relationship with the comedian last summer after promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories over his Gun class Podcast. As we support continued education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has not acknowledged or apologized for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are ending our relationship with him. , said a statement from ViacomCBS at the time. However, the two sides then smoothed out their differences after Cannon apologized and met with Jewish leaders to learn more. I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education, the Masked singer host said last july. I am committed to making deeper connections, deeper learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day in the future. Before the Wild ‘n out The season 16 premiere, the show will air a one-hour live interactive digital special in partnership with the technology platform Stage TEN. Viewers will be able to impact real-time gameplay during the special, allowing fans to connect with the cast via live commentary and votes, ultimately crowning the winning team at playwildnoutlive.com. The new season promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a post-apocalyptic set being the battleground for Team Revolution against Team Evolution. Cannon will lead Team Revolution, while the special guest of each episode will lead Team Evolution virtually like a hologram. The season will feature 10 new matches for groups, all gearing up for the Wildstyle battle to decide who will win the coveted WnO (Million Dollar Comedy Chain). This season’s guest stars and performances include Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Too $ hort, Fat Joe, Loni Love, Big Freedia, Zaytoven, Erika Banks, HotBoii, 42 Dugg and many more. New episodes will air every Tuesday and Wednesday.

