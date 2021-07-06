Entertainment
The Most Unrealistic Death Survivors in Bollywood Movies That Defied Gravity
Not to be the one who bites the hand that feeds her, given that Bollywood has been the one and only source of entertainment for me while growing up, teaching me most of what I know today – from pickup lines to cheese, the concept of toxic masculinity, how to romance stalker behavior, the right way to make a thumka and life lessons like, haar ke jeetne waale ko hi baazigar kehte hain among other things, I’m going to go over to a limb to say that every now and then it got a bit over the top. And by small I mean a lot.
Especially during the action sequences, where to prove how strong and heroic the protagonist is, despite everything, he was designed to survive some of the most ridiculous circumstances in a movie.
Don’t believe us? Here is a list of some of the more unrealistic surviving deaths in Bollywood movies that will make you stop believing in Bollywood or gravity:
1. Karan and Arjun in ‘Karan Arjun’
The oldest and possibly the first of its kind to survive the unrealistic death in Bollywood, the film is a classic example of how OTT Bollywood can be.
Despite being murdered by loved ones, the two boys survive their own first death only to reincarnate 17 years later and return to their mother who was only paid for the dialogue. Mother Karan Arjun aayenge. Because producer ne bola tha..
2. Aryan in ‘Dhoom 2’
This is the part where the climax of this action thriller was and everyone is standing face to face on the edge of a waterfall.
After a million zooms in and out of all the actors from Hrithik to Aiswarya to Abhishek and even Uday Chopra and a few cryptic last words from Aryan aka Hrithik Roshan, Ash shoots him as he collapses beautifully towards her. idle death. Or so you might think.
6 months later, the man is cooking international specialties in a restaurant in Fiji with his sweetheart. How did he survive? We also didn’t find out and they couldn’t have explained if they wanted to.
3. Lucky in ‘Welcome’
The comedy festival which, unlike its genre, had too many near-death scenes for its characters, is also on the list for one of the most unrealistic deaths.
We’re talking about Lucky, the cuckoo son of the RDX gangster who gets shot by a reflex bullet in the neck, only to die momentarily and only come back to life at his own funeral pyre.
How did this happen, you ask? Mirikal! Mirikal!
4. Major Ram in ‘Main Hoon Na’
Yes, he was a major in the Indian army and all that, and as we give it to him to save Laxman from falling down a building, or even almost dying in a hostage situation, which we absolutely cannot not digest is that he survives this car chase on a fucking rickshaw.
Not only is the guy shown capering the three-wheeler, he makes it fly like a ninja carrier, rolling it down a forest slope (without puncturing a tire or turning around) and then, passing a explosion in a tunnel. Who needs a batmobile or an armored car to survive when you have a rickshaw, right?
5. Vijay to Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo
Following Shah Rukh Khans, but this time in a horse-drawn carriage and not on three-wheelers, the character of Salman Khans Yuvraj Vijay Singh in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo is another name to add to the list for his disbelief.
For example, when Vijay’s chariot is tampered with and he, although he has miraculously saved his horses, cannot escape and falls into the valley. NO ONE could have survived this fall, but I guess that’s where Bollywood comes in …
6. Don in ‘Don’
Perhaps one of the craziest twists ever to have been pulled by a character in a Bollywood movie, the way Shah Rukh Khans’ character survived and then faked his own death in the movie while pretending to be Vijay for all this time, was just beyond us.
Not only does he first survive a car chase that left him fatally injured, but he also manages to kill his doppelganger, swap bodies and fake his own death, while still recovering on his own. injuries and may have been under anesthesia.
Contrary to 11 mulkon ki police, the only thing we were waiting for was an answer to find out how!
7. Rajiv on ‘Welcome’
This was the scene where, after playing a pretty damn game of passing the plot with the psychopathic father-son duo, the house that was built on the edge of a cliff hangs on a beam or two with everyone. still inside.
As everyone manages to get out, Rajiv aka Akshay Kumar due to his complex savior tiptoed inside to save Lucky and as he does, the house has collapsed.
Except that Akshay Kumar is casually shown dusting himself off, slapping everyone’s shoulder, and just coming back to life. Because you’re even the hero if you can’t survive a drop from a few hundred feet?
8. Om in ‘Om Shanti Om’
Okay, technically the character of Shah Rukh Khan didn’t survive his death in the film in the literal sense of the word, but the fact that despite being hit and killed on the road, he did. reincarnated as a version of himself was also just a lot of bullshit.
Not only does he look exactly the same as before, but he remembers everything from the past and this time around he’s loaded with money, influence and superstar status. If that’s not unrealistic, we don’t know what it is!
