From undefeated boxer to aspiring actor: a conversation with Nemesis’ Andy Gatenby

The fan mat chats with …

Andy Gatenby, 34, successfully went from undefeated professional boxer to aspiring actor in a very short period of time.

When an eye injury botched his medical before an English title contest in 2014, the Portsmouth puncher completely changed his goals overnight to become an actor and hasn’t looked back since.

Although he won all six of his fights, his career ended so abruptly and unexpectedly that he fully embarked on his next challenge and even believes that many of his boxing skills were transferable to his new profession. .

His most recent role was alongside award-winning actor Billy Murray in the British thriller “Nemesis”, and he’s already back on set, working on his next film, “Renegades”.

Here, we talk to the father of two about his journey from paid puncher to ambitious actor …

What are your earliest memories as an actor?

“My first memories of acting were right after I retired from boxing. I was looking for something to fill the void that boxing had left in my life and playing was the perfect substitute.

“When I was boxing, I trained twice a day, six days a week. After I quit, I didn’t know what to do with myself; it was such a big part of my life for so long.

“I used the same work ethic with acting and have just started practicing my new profession all the time. And I haven’t stopped since.

Wwhat kind of characters do you like to play and why?

“I like playing characters who are tough. I’ve always loved crime, action, and gangster movies. These are by far my favorite genres and I adapt perfectly to these roles.

“My boxing background helps me tremendously, I’ve had loads and loads of fights and that gives you characteristics that can only be emulated if you’ve experienced them. I walked around the block on the boxing circuit and it shows on the screen. It gives you a confident and authentic screen presence.

When you are assigned a new character, how do you begin to step into the role?

“When I get a role, I first break down the character; I offer scenarios of their past and I try to make believable memories of them for me.

“I find similarities between myself and the character and then give myself a unique attribute. I get to the point where I usually believe in the past I’ve created and put myself in a position where I don’t feel like I’m acting because the story becomes real to me.

What are the biggest challenges you face when stepping into the role of a new character?

“For each scene, I always ask myself four questions: ‘Where was i? Since movies are shot out of sequence, it’s always helpful to remember where you just were in the scene before. Even if it’s not filmed yet.

“‘Who am I?’ Remember who you are and what values ​​you hold.

““What is my goal? ” This is a big deal, you have to know what your character wants.

“Recently, “Why do they want it? “ It helps to understand what motivates them and what is important to them.

“Once I have answered these four questions, I have a good idea of ​​how I’m going to play the scene. It gives me lots of things to add to it. Then the director can get you to tweak the songs as they see fit. “

Which actor taught you the most during the shooting?

“The actor I learned the most from on set is Billy Murray. He’s a gentleman and what he doesn’t know about cinema is not worth knowing!

“I was like a sponge and absorbed as much information as possible from him. I feel like being with him has made me mature and I am grateful for this experience. He made me a better actor. I think it’s important to learn from experienced actors, they can only make you better.

What makes a good stage partner?

“For me, what makes a good stage partner is someone who has come prepared. If someone hasn’t done enough preparation, it can be quite frustrating.

“It’s a job and I take it seriously. As soon as I get a role, I get to work right away and leave nothing to chance before the shoot.

“I’m the first on set and the last to go. It is so much easier when people are well prepared.

When you take a break from filming, what do you usually do?

“When I take a break from filming, I normally relax as much as possible. The days of filming can be tiring and it is good to save energy.

“I love watching people, you can learn a lot by being silent and taking everything into account. However, I always make sure that I am available. As you can go from not being needed to being needed right away. I make sure I’m always close to the action and ready to rock.

Has a role affected you personally before, and how did you manage to separate the role from real life?

“I once did the reenactments for Cary Stayner on ‘World’s Most Evil Killers’; he is currently on death row in America, and my little girl told all her friends at school that I was a serial killer! It was kind of funny when all of her friends were pointing fingers at me when I picked her up from school.

If you could play any character from the past, present and future, which one would it be?

“If I could play any character, it would have to be a villain in a superhero movie. I think my kids would find that really cool.

Where do you see yourself in a year?

“Next year I see myself leveling up from where I am now. The only person I want to be better than the one I was yesterday.

“My main values ​​are loyalty and integrity. I always do what I say I’m going to do. I work so hard, I always go forward.

“My foundation is well and truly laid, so now I will continue to build on it. I’m working on something small every day to keep pushing myself in the right direction.

“I have an unwavering faith – that I will be successful in what I do – and I respond to it with extraordinary effort.

“They say if you don’t want to learn then nobody can help you, but if you want something bad enough nobody can stop you. It’s my work ethic.

To stay up to date with Andy, head over to his Official site and follow him on Instagram.