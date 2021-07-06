‘Cruel Summer’ creator quits after creative failure with Freeform – The Hollywood Reporter





Cruel summer is a new success for Freeform, but it has become a flagship series for the cable network supported by Disney without the participation of its creator. Sources tell Hollywood journalist this creator Bert V. Royal quit his Freeform series after colliding with a base cabler frame last summer, after the pilot ended last summer. Representatives for Freeform and the Entertainment One studio declined to comment; Royal representatives did not respond to several requests. Royal received credit created by and executive producer on the first season of Cruel summer and was compensated for all 10 episodes of the thriller despite choosing to retire from the series after the pilot in August / September. Sources note that Royal – who also developed Recovery route for Freeform in 2016 – became frustrated after repeated clashes with a network executive during the pilot process and walked away from the 1990s drama with Olivia Holt. Sources note that Royal, who has been credited as a writer on several episodes of Cruel summer including the season one finale, chose to forgo any back-end benefits that might flow from Was cruel. It’s unclear if he will be compensated for the second season of the recently commissioned series, which counts Jessica Biel and showrunner Tia Napolitano as executive producers. Napolitano, it should be emphasized, boarded the show after the pilot. Cruel summer was renewed for a second season last month after becoming Freeform’s most-watched series. Formerly titled Last summer, the cruel summer was picked up in series in January 2020 when Tom Ascheim was still president of the younger cable network. Holt was chosen to replace Mika Abdalla as series leader in May, days before Tara Duncan was called in to replace Ascheim – who has decamped for WarnerMedia – on the network. Lauren Corrao, who commissioned Cruel summer pilot in September 2019, stepped down as Head of Originals for Freeform last October after a period of less than two years that saw her in the post previously held by Karey Burke, 20th president of ABC Entertainment, who initially served developed the series during his tenure at Freeform.

