Pete Davidson has yet another tribute necklace, this one for Lorne Michaels





When it comes to the most important relationships in Pierre Davidson‘s life, it seems the comedian can’t help but say it with his neck. First, he and Bridgerton actress Phoebe dynevor fueled dating rumors when they launched their matching couples necklaces in April that feature an interlocking tiny P and D. And now that they’ve made their relationship official with a public outing at Wimbledon in London this weekend, it looks like Davidson has added an effigy of his Saturday night life boss, Lorne michaels, in the jewelry rotation. While most fans were too shocked at the surprise confirmation of this alleged romance to notice the intricacies of Davidson’s fit, pop culture parody account @OfficialSeanPenn zoomed in on the photographs to point out that SNL The star appears to be wearing a tiny framed portrait of Michaels taken at the 2015 Time 100 Gala hanging from a pearl, dice and mushroom choker necklace. When not making personalized jewelry in honor of the man who signs his paychecks, Davidson has spent a lot of time in the doctor’s office having his huge collection of tattoos removed in the hopes of ‘be completely ink-free by the age of 30. In a conversation with PeopleTV, he revealed that it’s been about four or five months since his last laser session while we were shooting stuff and it takes about a month for it to heal. He added, But as if it was pretty much out of this hand. I am receiving my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I was 30 they should all be gone. So they had about two more years left. Davidson originally Told Seth Meyer in May that he had started the long and painful process of undoing his permanent ink for fear he would never be able to have an acting career. I didn’t think they would put me into stuff, he confessed. I thought after SNL it was a wrap. Honestly, I never thought I would get the chance to act and I really like it. More great stories from Vanity Fair A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

