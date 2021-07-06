a car dealership in Lorain County





You could buy your next car from a movie star, whose business interests extend to a health and wellness company, a waterline, and the Wahlburgers restaurant chain. Actor, producer and businessman Mark Wahlberg announced on Tuesday, July 6 in a press release that he and his business partner Jay Feldman have acquired Lorain County car dealership Joe Firment Chevrolet and will call it Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet. of Avon. This will be the fifth Ohio car dealership for Wahlberg, but the first in the Cleveland market. Its other dealers are in the Columbus area. Terms of the contract are not disclosed. The Avon dealership, 37995 Chester Road, occupies 10.5 acres and has 38,000 square feet of showroom, service (with 20 bays) and rooms space, the release said. A spokeswoman said in an email that the dealership has 75 employees. Wahlberg began acquiring Ohio dealers in 2018, the statement said. Its most recent deal in this market was in August 2020 with the addition of a Chevrolet dealership in the suburb of Worthington. “The people of Ohio have truly embraced our standards of sales and service,” Wahlberg said in a statement. “With this expansion into the Cleveland area, we are strengthening our ties with our Midwestern customers.” Feldman, who has a total of 15 dealerships in Ohio and Michigan, added, “Having five dealerships in Ohio gives us the opportunity to provide consumers with a consistent sales and service experience and a broad product inventory. “ Feldman and Wahlberg are partners in several Wahlburgers restaurants, including the nearby Cleveland store at 2015 Ontario Street. Firment, the former dealership owner, said in the statement: “We are excited about the new energy Mark and Jay are bringing to the Chester Road dealership. Our customers will love the experience and talent they bring. on the market.” The release said all five Ohio Wahlberg dealers are hiring for sales and service positions. Go here for information.

