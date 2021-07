Roblox signs musical partnership with Sony

Roblox virtual world building platform has signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment. The deal extends an existing collaboration that included a 2020 Lil Nas X concert inside Roblox as well as a 2021 virtual dance party with Swedish artist Zara Larsson. A press release says the deal will include innovative music experiences for the Roblox community that provide a range of new business opportunities for Sony Music artists to reach new audiences and generate new revenue streams around virtual entertainment, though a spokesperson for Roblox said The edge that the company was not announcing specific events or experiences at that time. A spokesperson said Roblox was in talks with other record companies as well. Roblox has grown considerably in recent years, especially among younger users. The platform, a system for creating games and other virtual experiences for profit or personal entertainment reported 43 million daily active visitors in May. Many of these experiences incorporate music, including through an official Roblox boombox item. Roblox and other metaverse-style worlds like Fortnite have also hosted live virtual concerts and launch parties, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Roblox’s popularity has earned it positive and negative attention from the music industry. The National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) sued the company last month for allegedly allowing the piracy, accusing Roblox of profiting when users download copyrighted songs and share them in Roblox experiences. Roblox claims settled with a plaintiff in mid-June, signing a strategic deal with music label BMG. At this moment, NMPA CEO David Israelite said that having agreements with certain labels and publishers to host musical events is in no way legally adequate for the platform. In today’s announcement, Roblox emphasizes that Roblox respects the rights of all creators and uses cutting-edge technology to filter all downloaded music. Roblox has zero tolerance for repeat offenders and responds promptly to all DMCA requests submitted. The company declined to say on the record whether Roblox’s deal will include a license covering users playing Sony music in experiences that major social media platforms like YouTube have allowed.

