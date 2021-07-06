SPOILERS ALERT! Will Vin Rana return to Kumkum Bhagya? | Bollywood actor’s entry will bring a new TWIST to Anupamaa

Sea televisions



Kumkum Bhagya

is one of the most popular shows on television. However, the show’s ratings have plummeted and the manufacturers are working hard to bring the show back to the top five. On the other hand, Star Plus’



Anupamaa

is the most watched show on TV and the manufacturers are doing their best to keep the show at the top of the TRP chart. According to the latest reports, the creators of both shows are ready to bring new twists!

In



Kumkum Bhagya, as we already know, Pragya and Abhi have gone their separate ways and the former wants revenge on the Mehra family as they feel that they (especially Abhi) tried to kill her. Abhi is helpless because no one in the family really helps her for no reason. Although he has few friends in the chawl, he does not have this best friend who knows his whole secret. It is said that Vin Rana, who played the role of Purab, a close friend of Abhi and Alia’s husband, will return in the series. We speculate that his entry could help bring Abhi and Pragya together, although not immediately, but ultimately.

On the other hand in



Anupamaa, Vanraj married Kavya by divorcing Anupamaa. In the recent episode, we saw Kavya feeling ignored and going after Vanraj at Samar’s surprise birthday party. According to the latest report, a new character will be entering the series soon.

Choti Sarrdaarni will jump 20 years: Nimrit Ahluwalia will play his own daughter and Avinesh Rekhi will stop!

According to TOI’s report, a Bollywood actor could join the cast and his entry will bring a new twist to the series. A source was quoted by the main daily saying: “Discussions are ongoing. The new character will be Anupamaa’s childhood friend. No actor has been finalized yet, but in all likelihood it could be someone. A Bollywood or a well-known name in the TV industry. The creators are also considering this possibility. He will play his friend and there is no love angle at least at the beginning. The character is likely to make an entry by the end of July Apparently several popular players in the television industry have also been approached for the role.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir bid farewell; Actress says Riddhima is super special

Also, it is said that in the next episode, Kavya will soon lose her job and be a housewife while Anupamaa is a working woman.

The source further revealed, “Kavya will be out of work and Anupamaa will be seen handling and juggling more and more different responsibilities in the coming days.”