Padma Lakshmi addresses controversy over ‘Top Chef’ winner





Padma Lakshmi said a controversy involving the latest winner of “Top Chef” “should be investigated” after viewers released a report last year about Gabe Erales losing his job in a restaurant for what the co-owners described as misconduct. After Erales took home the $ 250,000 prize as the winner of season 18 of the hit series Bravo on July 1, viewers aired a December 2020 Austin Chronicle report that said, Erales was fired from his position as executive chef of Comedor in Austin, Texas, due to his behavior and a “repeated violation” of policies, according to the co-owners. Lakshmi, judge and host of “Top Chef”, tweeted about the controversy a day after Erales won the award. His dismissal from Comedor came two months after the shooting of season 18 of “Top Chef”. To be clear, no one has alleged sexual harassment on file or otherwise to Bravo / Top Chef and we, the judges, have had no indication of Gabe’s inappropriate behavior during his time on set. Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 2, 2021 “As someone who has been sexually harassed, this topic is serious and deserves to be opened up,” she wrote. “We filmed Top Chef in October of last year and weren’t aware of the allegations about Gabe. It should be investigated and the network should consider their best action. “To be clear, no one has alleged sexual harassment formally or otherwise to Bravo / Top Chef and we, the judges, had no indication of inappropriate behavior from Gabe during his filming.” Bravo, which is owned by TODAY’s parent company NBCUniversal, declined to comment. TODAY has contacted Lakshmi and Erales for further comment, but has not received a response. Related Erales told the Austin-American Statesman last week after his victory he had a “consensual sex” with a member of the staff at Comedor last summer. He said that after returning from filming “Top Chef”, he cut the woman’s working hours due to an alleged drop in her performance at work. However, Comedor’s co-owner Philip Speer told the newspaper Erales was fired for violating company policies on “harassment of women.” Erales said it was because of “business decisions”. “When I came back from Top Chef, I made business decisions as a manager that affected this employee and turned out to be discriminatory and I realized these were bad decisions,” Erales told the Austin-American Statesman. “I have spent the past six months really reflecting on these mistakes and taking the necessary steps to be a better husband, father, leader and leader, through therapy, through spirituality.” Related Speer told the Austin Chronicle in December that Erales was fired for professional misconduct. “There was behavior that went against our clearly stated company policy, (and) a major conflict with our core values,” he said. “I believe radical change starts with radical action.” Erales has been with Comedor since it opened in 2019 after previously working at a trio of restaurants in Austin, as well as the famous Noma locations in Mexico City and Copenhagen. Related:

