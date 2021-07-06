Versailles FareFest bracelets on sale July 11

VERSAILLES – The Association of Former Students of the Lycée de Versailles is proud to announce that Versailles FareFest is back bigger and better than before! This year we have expanded the space for the festival (West Street to Second Street and Wood Street to the railroad tracks). In addition, we have added a third group.

With the additional space and entertainment, we plan to increase the number of wristband sales, allowing more guests to participate in this epic day. However, keep in mind, the last time we sold in minutes. So don’t wait to make your purchase.

The Versailles FareFest 2021 will take place on Saturday August 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Place de la Fontaine in Versailles. For one low price, receive a complimentary glass of wine while enjoying three hours of unlimited food, beer, and wine at restaurants and beverage vending machines across the Miami Valley. Plus, enjoy live entertainment provided by Ohio Brewed, Free Rider, and TommyJohn.

Versailles FareFest bracelets are available for $ 60 in presale or $ 70 at the door, if they are not sold out (cash or credit card only). The profits are donated to scholarships for graduates of the Lycée de Versailles.

Presale bracelets can be purchased on Sunday July 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out) at Gus’s Café, 16 Marker Road, Versailles (cash or credit card only). Or, you can call 937-726-7100 or 937-776-4775 or 937-417-0375 on July 11 after 11 a.m. (please do not call before 11 a.m.). If the lines are busy, please try again. When you call, please have your credit card number, expiration date and CVV code ready on the back of the card. Presale bracelets must be picked up at Gus’s Café before July 31 (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or at the entrance on FareFest day. You must be 21 years old to participate (ID required to enter).

Get yours before they run out!