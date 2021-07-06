Val Kilmer documentary trailer shows actor speaking with voicemail





Val Kilmer tells the story of his own life, including his recovery from cancer in the upcoming documentary “Val”. The “Top Gun” and “Batman Forever” star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. During treatment, he underwent a tracheostomy which affected his ability to speak. In the new documentary, the 61-year-old actor, who initially kept his diagnosis a secret, uses a voicemail to speak. He also shares four decades of home videos to tell the story of his “magical life”. In a new trailer For the film, released Tuesday, Kilmer said in a voiceover, “I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. I’m still recovering, and it’s hard to speak and be understood.” After viewers see footage of Kilmer in a blockbuster movie series, the “Tombstone” star appears on camera using voice mail to speak. “I tried to see the world as one piece of life,” he says. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. During treatment, the actor underwent a tracheostomy which affected his ability to speak. Amanda Edwards / Getty Images The Amazon Studios documentary, directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, draws on footage that Kilmer, an early adopter of video cameras, shot both at home and behind the scenes of his many actor projects. A scene from the trailer shows a young Kilmer filming himself and co-stars Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn as they chat backstage during the 1983 broadcast of the Broadway trio’s flop “Slab Boys”. Kilmer expressed his enthusiasm for the documentary on Tuesday on Twitter. It’s like it was yesterday and yet it was a lifetime. As I write these lines, my documentary is preparing to be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. And as grateful as I am to have been selected with this great honor, I look forward to sharing my life story with all of you. Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 6, 2021 “It’s like it was yesterday and yet it’s been a lifetime. As I write this, my documentary is gearing up to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. And as grateful as I am to be. ‘having been selected with this great honor, I look forward to sharing my life story with all of you, ”he wrote. “Val hits theaters July 23 and begins streaming August 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

