Interview – The Hollywood Journalist

“At that time, if you were a member of the Actors Studio, you were really in, you were something very, very special ”, says Carroll Baker, the actress who jumped from the Actors Studio to Hollywood in the 1950s and is today, at 90, one of the last survivors of her heyday. Speaking from his home in New York with Hollywood journalist‘s Rewards chat podcast, Baker adds with a chuckle, “Plus, I was young and pretty. It didn’t hurt. People from the cinema started coming to see me right away.

The article continues below.

* * *



Former guests include Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Lorne Michaels, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Eddie Murphy, Gal Gadot, Warren Beatty, Jennifer Lawrence, Snoop Dogg, Julia Roberts, Stephen Colbert, Reese Witherspoon, Aaron Sorkin, Margot Robbie, Ryan Reynolds, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Matthew McConaughey, Kate Winslet, Jimmy Kimmel, Natalie Portman, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Judi Dench, Quincy Jones, Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Michelle Pfeiffer, Justin Timberlake, Elisabeth Moss, RuPaul, Cate Blanchett, Jimmy Fallon, Renee Zellweger, Michael Moore, Emilia Clarke, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen Mirren, Tyler Perry, Sally Field, Spike Lee, Lady Gaga, JJ Abrams, Emma Stone, Al Pacino, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Will Smith, Kerry Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen, Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Keira Knightley, David Letterman, Sophia Loren, Hugh Jackman, Melissa McCarthy, Ken Burns, Jodie Foster , Conan O’Brien, Amy Adams, Ben Affleck, Zendaya, Will Ferrell, Sacha Baron Cohen, Glenn Close, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Jay Leno, Saoirse Ronan, Billy Porter, Brie Larson, Kevin Feige and Tina Fey.

* * *



Baker was born during the Depression in Johnstown, Penn., And went to work in a factory as a teenager before quitting her job, convinced that she was destined for bigger things. Her parents separated and she moved with her mother to Florida, where she found work as a dancer and magician’s assistant before ending up in the Big Apple by appearing in commercials and then acting. She studied with Lee strasberg both at the Actors Studio, where his classmates understood James dean (“Jimmy” was difficult to know) and Marilyn monroe (“She was very nice, I was very bitchy”), and in private.

She was in great demand for cinema, but was very particular about what she wanted: a first film directed by a great director. She turned down the female role in Nicolas ray‘s Rebel without cause – a decision she came to regret – but made her big screen debut in another film which also starred Dean, George stevens‘ Giant. From this shoot in Texas, she remembers that she and Dean were in awe of their costars, Elizabeth taylor and Roche Hudson, and remembers the heartbreaking day she, Stevens, Taylor and Hudson were watching the dailies when Stevens got a phone call informing him that Dean had been killed in a car accident.

After completing Giant, but before the film’s release, Baker was cast by Elia Kazan – which came out of A tram named Désir, At the water’s edge and East of Eden – play the role of a young virginal woman caught between two men – played by her classmates from Actors Studio Karl Malden and Eli Wallach – in the film which was eventually titled Doll. “It was a dream come true,” she says. “Kazan was, for me, the best director of actors, and of course Tennessee Williams [who wrote the script] was a genius of our time.

Among the riskiest scenes of a movie with others, there is the one in which Wallach character seduces Baker on a squeaky swing. “It was a very cold day to do a hot scene,” Baker notes with a laugh. Even so, she said, she was shocked and “heartbroken” when Doll – which opened a few weeks later Giant – has become a target of the Catholic Church: “I get a phone call… ‘Your film has just been condemned by the Legion of decorum – Cardinal Francis spellman just got up in St. Patrick’s Cathedral and condemned him. What do you have to say? ‘ And I said, “What movie?”

With back-to-back major films, Baker suddenly rose to fame. “I was in New York, but I was able to hide,” she says. She was happy to receive accolades for her acting, including an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and for her popularity, the Golden Globe for Best Newcomer of the Year. But she was disheartened to realize that Warner Bros., with whom she had contracted to do Doll, had typed it. “I’ve always had trouble at Warners,” she admits. “I refused a lot of things… I didn’t want to make a bad imitation of Doll, and I certainly didn’t always want to do these sexy southern little girls, so I refused to do them, and they took away my paycheck. It was a very difficult time. “

Nonetheless, during the last tumultuous years of the Hollywood studio system, Baker has starred in many notable films. Among them: The big country (1958), directed by William wyler; Walter Lang‘s But not for me (1959), opposite Clark gable; Etienne Périer‘s Bridge to the Sun (1961), featuring controversial love scenes between herself and the Japanese actor James shigeta; and her then husband Jack Garfein‘s Something wild (1961), an avant-garde indie. She also appeared in two films in three years for John Ford: How the West was won (1962), which featured a massive array of stars (“I’m the only one left standing,” she laments), and Cheyenne Fall (1964). And she made three films in two years which were produced by schlockmeister Joseph E. Levine: Edouard Dmytryk‘s The Carpet Baggers (1964), and Gordon douglas‘ Harlow (1965) and Sylvie (1965).

But after that, feeling sidelined by Hollywood, Baker moved to Europe, hoping to reinvent his career as Clint eastwood, and she again agreed to play sexy roles. “I had my two children with me and I was separated from my husband,” she explains. “I had to make a living. Years later, she would return to the United States to appear in a wide variety of films as a character actress – Andy Warhol’s bad (1977), Star 80 (1983), Ironweed (1987), Kindergarten policeman (1990) and even David Fincher‘s The game (1997) – before retiring from acting in 2003. Since the 1980s she has focused more on writing and is now the author of four books, the most recent of 2019 Agatha christie-like a mystery Who killed Big Al?.

Did the #MeToo movement’s revelations in recent years spark any memories for her of similar problematic behavior during Hollywood’s heyday? “I was only asked once to lie down on the casting couch, and I just walked out the door,” says Baker.

But then, uninvited, she embarks on a defense of one of the first men in show business to be brought to justice for sexual assault, just before the start of the #MeToo era.

“My heart is broken for Bill CosbyBaker said speaking a day before Cosby’s unexpected release from prison after his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on June 30.

“Bill Cosby did not deserve, at his age and in the condition he is in …” she interrupts before continuing: “He is a wonderful human being, absolutely wonderful, and I cannot. put up with the fact that he’s in prison. I don’t think it’s his fault.

She then embarked on a long defense of the disgraced comedian, blaming Cosby’s victims, wondering why some took years to come forward or why they spent time alone with him. Cosby admitted in a deposition that he gave women drugs to have sex with them, although he protested his innocence.

She added: “I hate that these women do this – they come back years ago and they ruin a man’s career.”

Few are likely to agree with this position of Baker, but perhaps they can sympathize with the 90-year-old’s sadness about something else: the number of her friends who have passed away before her. “It’s one of the worst things when you get older,” she admits. “You miss these people so much. I want to say, Debbie reynolds was my dearest girlfriend, and I still can’t get over the fact that she left. She meant so much to me. You know, I’m scared to lift the paper, because every day someone’s gone. And I’m still here.