Angie Mars Latest, The Three Horses, Opens





Headlining The Three Horses Angie Mar is entering a new stage in her career with the opening of this elegant tribute to gastronomy. It’s my restaurant, not something I inherited, and I was looking for new ideas, she said. Previously, she was the chef and owner of the neighboring Beatrice Inn, which she acquired from Graydon Carter. (This restaurant closed this year, and Ms. Mar subsequently decided to open this new place instead of recreating the Beatrice.) Chandelier that came from the Waldorf Astoria, a French menu that leans classic and the requirement that men wear jackets (with a vintage YSL stock on hand). Although Ms. Mar is known for her artistry with slices of meat, she does not offer steak, preferring seafood and birds. It’s a big start, but what I want right now, she said. The prix fixe menu ($ 185) will change frequently but plunges into the French tradition with frog legs and white butter artichokes, a veal brain mousse with truffles, sweetbreads coated with cabbage, a sole from Dover in sorrel mousseline, pithiviers (pastry dome) of crab and roasted pheasant for two. There will be a croquembouche for dessert. His inspiration comes from chefs like Andr Soltner and Jacques Ppin; a painting by Mr. Ppin hangs near the bar. With the exception of a Hungarian Tokay, the wine list is entirely French and American, and the lounge-style room can accommodate 37 people, plus nine at the bar. The inky blue banquettes, which Ms Mar said was her father’s favorite sweatshirt color, contrast with the creamy ivory of the walls, and pops of that shade appear in outfits designed by Christian Siriano. The restaurant’s name, which translates to the three horses, is a nod to what her family used to call her and her two brothers. (Opens Thursday) 283 West 12th Street (West Fourth Street), 917-261-6085, lestroischevauxnyc.com. Opening Local roots market and cafe Ten years ago, Wen-Jay Ying introduced a CSA suit and subscription box to products supplied by farms within a five-hour drive of New York City. It has grown to serve neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan with delivery and pickup, and it supports 15 farms. Today, on just 1,000 square feet, it has set up a café, test kitchen, event space and store selling locally grown and produced food products. There is a courtyard with a large table. The cafe serves Chinese dishes that Ms. Ying has loved since childhood, such as tea eggs, zha jiang mian with ground pork and mushrooms, vegetarian mapo tofu, and a fan tuan rice ball filled with pickled vegetables. Bakery products and sets of ingredients for making dishes at home, including scallion pancake batter, are also sold. (Friday) 398 Court Street (Carroll Street), Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, localrootsnyc.com. Shukette This ode to Levantine cuisine is a brother of Shuka, the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurant in SoHo, which also belongs to the Bowery group. Like at Shuka, the chef and partner is Ayesha Nurdjaja, a Brooklynite with Italian and Indonesian heritage. She worked at Felidia, Picholine and at A Voce with Missy Robbins. At Shukette, she serves small and large plates, and there is a menu section dedicated to unusual homemade breads. The offerings often come straight from a charcoal barbecue in an open kitchen that runs the length of this restaurant. Thanks to Ms. Nurdjajas’ bar manager, Tim Harris, food can be paired with sparkling, visually striking gazozes. (Friday) 230 Ninth Avenue (24th Street), 211-242-1803, shukettenyc.com. Mocha Red This kosher steakhouse was inspired by the vibrant wall-painted Wynwood neighborhood in Miami and on the Tulum, Mexico waterfront – an unusual pairing, especially if you add kosher steaks. Not only that, Naftali Abenaim, one of the restaurant owners, claims that the cuisine is a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian dishes. Executive Chef David Kolotkin, formerly of Prime Grill in Midtown, serves wings and a burger, as well as popular dishes like guacamole and tuna tartare, and plenty of dishes to prepare at the table or on a Japanese robata grill. The restaurant’s casual front room is furnished in rattan; the back dining room is plush, made of velvet. Customers can rent lockers to store special bottles of spirits. The locker also comes with a personalized steak knife. 127 Fourth Avenue (13th Street), 212-419-8889, mochared.com.

