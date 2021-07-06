Let them roar for a final bow | Culture & Leisure

After more than a decade of musical and magical creation, Let Them Roar once known as All the Pretty Horses will perform their last show for the foreseeable future at the opening of the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair on July 23 at 5 p.m.

Fans will undoubtedly be treated to a finale of country rock and folk ballads, sparking joy, love and justice.

The group has transformed over time, always seeking purpose and putting the power of music at the service of the community, both local and global. Their colorful sound tapestry has been woven by many hands and carries transcendent memories for all who have helped push the boundaries of creation.

Lead singer Olivia Pevec attributes the group’s success to their ability to team up in song and travel into the unknown together. The group, in this latest iteration, also includes guitarist Mateo Sandate, Sophia Clark on guitar and vocals, and Ashton Taufer carrying the beat with a double bass. The group’s final show will borrow the talents of drummer Alex Heaton and other hopeful guests.

Let Them Roar is releasing a new set of songs inspired by their Winter Solstice show at Steves Guitars in 2019. The band performed in total darkness, with rich soundscapes and a film produced by Hamilton Pevec, the brother of ‘Olivia, projected into the adjoining room. Community members were invited to join a choir and trained for weeks before the moving exchange.

This show was the crescendo of the Let Them Roars I See My Light campaign, a tour in support of the sanctuary movement in Colorado, raising awareness and fundraising for four women living in religious spaces to avoid deportation, including Sandra Lopez of Carbondale. The shrine tradition has deep historical roots and 90% of the proceeds from the release of an original song went to the cause. The Let Them Roars campaign raised over $ 15,000 for Sanctuary Colorado and the band performed in churches statewide, including the church where Rosa Sabido continued to live in the sanctuary for over three years.

In the wake of this campaign, Let Them Roar funded studio time to turn the Solstice show into a new album. Among the concepts of the albums: retracing the journey of water from the high mountains to the sea. As with everyone else, COVID-19 took the group in sudden upheaval, their plans were dashed. Making the most of the situation and true to their nature, the band continued to spur creativity, creating virtual song circles on Zoom with guests like Bridget Law of Elephant Revival and local talent including Lisa Dancing-Light.

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, they wrote a mourning song for Elijah McClain, who was needlessly killed by Aurora police in 2019. The song featured guest artist Alex Blocker playing the violin in honor of McClain, himself a violinist.

For a band that were born in someone’s living room, playing country music, and debuting with their material in the talent contest once C-Town KDNK, Let Them Roar have compiled an impressive body of original and touching music. countless lives.

On New Years Day 2014, All The Pretty Horses, which included drummer Aaron Taylor and guitarist / singer Frank Martin, changed their name and released a new album. At the time of their name change, Mateo Sandate told the Post Independent: All the Pretty Horses is already caught up in so many things a book, movie, song and another band. Speaking to the Sopris Sun, Sandate described one of the meanings of the new name, What’s Roaring? It is the river. He has a deep connection with nature for me.

As for the new release, Dave Taylor of Cool Bricks Studios helped the band record a few tracks and said this latest work was one of their more complex ones. The Cool Bricks Studios is located in the former home of Carbondale pioneer William Dinkels. According to Taylor, the group embody a quote hanging on the front door of the studios: Be the change you want to see in the world.

The show itself is not to be missed, with extravagance and celebration guaranteed. In the meantime, a new lunar release of Moonless Night, the first track of the novelties, is scheduled for July 9.