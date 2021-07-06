Bollywood Roundup: Pakkhi Hegde, Adnan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and more …

Pakkhi Hegde enthusiastic about her first multilingual film “Manishankar”

Bombay– Actress Pakkhi Hegde has mainly worked in Bhojpuri and Marathi films, and has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others. She is now excited about her new multilingual South Indian film “Manishankar”. Filming for the film began on Tuesday.

“I am very excited about Manishankar where I play the main character of Mani. This project gives me the opportunity to explore the unknown side of myself. I’ve played a Girl Next Door in a few movies, but in this movie I’m going to be doing some hardcore action scenes with some high-voltage drama. It excites me all the more since these are my favorite genres. For me, it’s important to play an important role in every movie. If the script and the character have an impact, I wouldn’t mind playing an 18-year-old girl or a 60-year-old woman, ”she said.

The film is directed by G. Venkata Krishnan (GVK) and produced by K. Siva Shankar Rao. It will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Adnan Khan: It’s high time to unite against plastic pollution

Bombay– The current month is observed as Plastic Free July, and actor Adnan Khan says people should unite in the fight against plastic pollution.

“Plastic pollution is a problem the whole world is facing today. Collectively, we must act quickly and say no to plastic. It is a fact of which we are aware that plastic waste does not degrade at a sustainable rate. The more we continue to produce, the more waste accumulates. When plastic waste is not disposed of properly, it ends up in the environment, which has a devastating impact, ”Adnan told IANS.

The actor reveals that he has already stopped buying plastic stuff.

“Plastic is really cheap and durable and these are the two factors that make it one of the most used materials. The way plastic has made its way into all areas of our life, it is really hard to think of a plastic free life. But it is high time to say “no”. We have to be responsible. I have already stopped buying bottled water and using plastic bags and straws, ”says Adnan, who was last seen on the TV series“ Ishq Subhan Allah ”.

Taapsee Pannu: I want to reaffirm the public’s trust in me for choosing quality films

Bombay– Taapsee Pannu has been entered for a Telugu film titled “Mishan Impossible”. The actress says she wants to reaffirm the confidence that the public has in her for the choice of quality.

“Over the past seven years, I’ve always strived to be a part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience, films that I will spend my time and money on. And ‘Mishan Impossible’ is one of them, ”Taapsee said.

She added: “I want to reaffirm the trust the public has in me to choose quality films and that is exactly what I am doing by being a part of a film like this.”

Taapsee joined the film crew today. Welcoming the actress on the sets, the directors released a working still where we can see the actress with a broken hand. She looks anxious as she looks at something on the laptop.

Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are producing the film, while NM Pasha is the associate producer. The film has cinematography managed by Deepak Yeragara and music written by Mark K. Robin. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor-in-chief.

Nia Sharma: Hair flip is another high

Bombay– Actress Nia Sharma shared a stunning photo on social media flaunting her long curls while doing a hairflip.

Nia posted a series of photos on Instagram. In the pictures, we see her sporting a beautiful white ensemble. She completed her look with shiny makeup and beach curls.

“Hair Flip is a different top,” she captioned.

Nia was recently seen in the song “Tum bewafa ho” alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi.

She was recently seen in the second season of the “Jamai 2.0” web series, alongside Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as “Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha”, “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Jamai Raja”. (IANS)