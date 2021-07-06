Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Pakkhi Hegde, Adnan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and more …
Pakkhi Hegde enthusiastic about her first multilingual film “Manishankar”
Bombay– Actress Pakkhi Hegde has mainly worked in Bhojpuri and Marathi films, and has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others. She is now excited about her new multilingual South Indian film “Manishankar”. Filming for the film began on Tuesday.
“I am very excited about Manishankar where I play the main character of Mani. This project gives me the opportunity to explore the unknown side of myself. I’ve played a Girl Next Door in a few movies, but in this movie I’m going to be doing some hardcore action scenes with some high-voltage drama. It excites me all the more since these are my favorite genres. For me, it’s important to play an important role in every movie. If the script and the character have an impact, I wouldn’t mind playing an 18-year-old girl or a 60-year-old woman, ”she said.
The film is directed by G. Venkata Krishnan (GVK) and produced by K. Siva Shankar Rao. It will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Adnan Khan: It’s high time to unite against plastic pollution
Bombay– The current month is observed as Plastic Free July, and actor Adnan Khan says people should unite in the fight against plastic pollution.
“Plastic pollution is a problem the whole world is facing today. Collectively, we must act quickly and say no to plastic. It is a fact of which we are aware that plastic waste does not degrade at a sustainable rate. The more we continue to produce, the more waste accumulates. When plastic waste is not disposed of properly, it ends up in the environment, which has a devastating impact, ”Adnan told IANS.
The actor reveals that he has already stopped buying plastic stuff.
“Plastic is really cheap and durable and these are the two factors that make it one of the most used materials. The way plastic has made its way into all areas of our life, it is really hard to think of a plastic free life. But it is high time to say “no”. We have to be responsible. I have already stopped buying bottled water and using plastic bags and straws, ”says Adnan, who was last seen on the TV series“ Ishq Subhan Allah ”.
Taapsee Pannu: I want to reaffirm the public’s trust in me for choosing quality films
Bombay– Taapsee Pannu has been entered for a Telugu film titled “Mishan Impossible”. The actress says she wants to reaffirm the confidence that the public has in her for the choice of quality.
“Over the past seven years, I’ve always strived to be a part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience, films that I will spend my time and money on. And ‘Mishan Impossible’ is one of them, ”Taapsee said.
She added: “I want to reaffirm the trust the public has in me to choose quality films and that is exactly what I am doing by being a part of a film like this.”
Taapsee joined the film crew today. Welcoming the actress on the sets, the directors released a working still where we can see the actress with a broken hand. She looks anxious as she looks at something on the laptop.
Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are producing the film, while NM Pasha is the associate producer. The film has cinematography managed by Deepak Yeragara and music written by Mark K. Robin. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor-in-chief.
Nia Sharma: Hair flip is another high
Bombay– Actress Nia Sharma shared a stunning photo on social media flaunting her long curls while doing a hairflip.
Nia posted a series of photos on Instagram. In the pictures, we see her sporting a beautiful white ensemble. She completed her look with shiny makeup and beach curls.
“Hair Flip is a different top,” she captioned.
Nia was recently seen in the song “Tum bewafa ho” alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi.
She was recently seen in the second season of the “Jamai 2.0” web series, alongside Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as “Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha”, “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Jamai Raja”. (IANS)
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/2021/07/bollywood-roundup-pakkhi-hegde-adnan-khan-taapsee-pannu-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]