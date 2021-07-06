Did Cliff get away with a murder?

Connect with us

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for At Quentin Tarantino’s novel, Once upon a time in hollywood.

InOnce upon a time … in Hollywood,Brad Pitt plays Cliff Booth, the stunt double of dilapidated actor Rick Dalton. Cliff is a staunch friend, decorated war hero, and fearless stuntman who isn’t afraid to hang out with Bruce Lee or The Manson Family. Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film painfully shows Cliff isdo notsomeone you want to play with, and while Once upon a time … in HollywoodShowcasing a lot of a badass that he is, it also hints at a darkness lurking beneath the surface.

Only now with the recently released novelization of Once upon a time … in Hollywoodthat Cliff’s more unpleasant past has been revealed. Tarantino’s novel sheds light on Cliff’s violent tendencies and confirms a long-held suspicion with all-new snippets and discoveries.

For years, Cliff was famous in the stunt community for his distinguished military service during World War II, but in the 1960s Cliff became infamous for the murder of his wife. No one really knew for sure, and Cliff always maintained his innocence, but all everyone understood was that he and his wife went on a boat together, and only Cliff returned.

Once upon a time in hollywood

This rumor ended up putting Cliff on the blacklist of almost every movie set in Hollywood. While Cliff’s guilt is heavily involved in Once upon a time in hollywoodTarantino has left it somewhat ambiguous so far. In the novel it is revealed that he did killing his wife and getting away with it, but killing his wife wasn’t actually the first time he’d gotten away with a murder.

The stuntman had a deadly history, and he was one of the the biggest hero of World War II, winning two medals of valor. He won his first fight against the Italians in Sicily and his second fight against the Japanese. He is also credited as the American soldier who killed the most Japanese soldiers.

Later, Cliff was captured by the Japanese and placed in a makeshift prison camp. He led his fellow inmates to overthrow and kill their captors and escape the jungle. Columbia Pictureseven has made a film about Cliff’s heroism titledBattle of the CoralSea, which coincidentally starred Rick Dalton. Sadly, they left out all the gory details, turned the story into an underwater movie, and left Cliff out completely.

It wasn’t until his return to the United States that he got away with a murder for the first time in Cleveland. Two mobsters harassed Cliff and his date in a pizzeria. Cliff shot them both, knowing the law would side with a war hero against two gangsters, and he was right.

Her second time was that fateful day on Billie’s boat. Cliff’s wife, Billie, had been drinking and was belligerent. Fed up, Cliff acted on impulse, as Tarantino writes, “it was more instinct one decision. “He shot Billyin in the abdomen with a shark pistol, slitting her in half by the chest.

Cliff felt instant regret and rushed to her aid, rocking her for seven hours until her death. Meanwhile, they remember their relationship until the Coast Guard arrives to take her to an ambulance, where she literally collapses. Cliff claimed she died as a result of “tragic mishandling of diving equipment” and that no law enforcement agency could definitively prove Cliff guilty, so she was called of “misadventure”.

While Cliff never had a serious relationship with another woman after killing his wife, he found a family with Brandy, his pit bull, with whom his stunt friend Buster Cooley asked them to participate in aerial fights. She dominated the aerial combat game, but the fighting started to take its toll on Brandy. Cliff, who became attached to Brandy, became enraged when Buster engaged her in another fight because he knew it would kill her. Buster knew this too, and he planned to bet on another dog at the cost of Beandy’s life. Enraged, Cliff attacked Buster and broke his neck, killing him. Cliff then crammed the corpse into Cooley’s car and dumped it in Compton.

Brad Pitt’s performance as Cliff Booth is epitome of cool, but behind these Aviator sunglasses lies a man who has witnessed and perpetrated real horrors. While Once upon a time … in Hollywoodto Cliff’s pass line that, “The prison has been trying to get me my whole life. But it’s never had me yet,” Once upon a time … in Hollywoodnovel shows exactly why.

