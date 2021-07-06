Italian singer and TV host Raffaella Carr dead at 78ExBulletin





toggle legend Mondadori / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images

Mondadori / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images Italians mourn the death of a beloved artist often referred to as “the lady” or “the queen” of Italian television. Raffaella Carr, 78, died in Rome after a long illness, her family said. “She has left for a better world, where her humanity, her unique laughter and her extraordinary talent will shine forever,” wrote her choreographer, longtime partner and close friend Sergio Japino. in a press release issued by the Italian press agency ANSA Monday. Youtube

Exuberantly glamorous singer, actor and TV presenter known for his sparkling jumpsuits and shiny blonde bob, Carr has hosted numerous Italian shows, with guests ranging from Nobel Prize winners to hula hoop virtuosos. She embarked on Spanish and Latin American entertainment at the height of her popularity and became an outspoken gay icon, in part because of a song she recorded in the mid-1970s. celebrating the beauty of gay men. Over the years, Carr would be compared by Americans to Donna Summer, Barbara Walters, and Ann-Margret, but it might be fairer to imagine a convincing combination of the three. Carr helped spark a sexual revolution in Italy “Without trying to be, she was truly a feminist trailblazer in Italy,” NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli wrote in an email after the singer’s death, describing Carr as “cool” and “daring.” In a news spot for the network, Poggioli said the singer helped spark a sexual revolution in Italy, both by baring her belly on conservative state television in 1970 and through her irrepressibly successful songs. eye-catching celebrating female sexual pleasure and confidence, including “Making love starts with you” (“Be the one who initiates sex”). Youtube

Born in Bologna, Carr began to appear in films from an early age. She co-starred with Frank Sinatra in a WWII Hollywood drama set in Italy, Von Ryan’s Express, when she was in her early twenties. Soon after, Carr became a formidable cultural force on Italian television. Programs such as Canzonissima and Fantastic showcased his considerable talents and at one point in the 1980s, regularly attracted 25 million viewers, almost half of what was then the Italian population. She was also known for serious TV interviews Although Carr is best remembered for her upbeat and positive performance for sex, Poggioli points out that Carr’s 1987 interview with Paula Cooper a young black American woman convicted of murder is credited with helping get Cooper off death row in Indiana. The year before Carr held on in an interview with David Letterman on his talk show during a visit to the United States. She was not a woman to be pushed around. Youtube

The singer’s 60-year career found a new lease of life in Spain and throughout Latin America after the fall of dictator Francisco Franco. She has recorded dozens of songs in Spanish and in 2018 the King of Spain made her a lady, “al orden del mrito civil” to be “an icon of freedom”. A Spanish musical for jukebox called Explode explode according to his hits released last year, it makes the case for Carr as a sort of full-fledged ABBA of the Mediterranean. The star never married and did not have children. The Rome mayor’s office has announced that Italian citizens will be able to pay their respects to Raffaella Carr tomorrow evening, as his coffin lies in state at city hall. His funeral will be on Friday at the nearby Ara Coeli church.

