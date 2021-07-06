Evanescence and Halestorm double rock riffs for new tour | Entertainment

Entertainment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Evanescence and Halestorm will bring a double dose of rock to arenas this fall on their joint tour, an idea that germinated after the two groups had to take a year off due to the pandemic.
The US tour, which kicks off Nov. 5, will feature vocalists Amy Lee from Evanescence and Lzzy Hale from Halestorm, who have been friends since their first tour together in 2012. Some of the stops include Seattle, Las Vegas, Detroit and Duluth. , Georgia.
It’s cool because our audiences like each other, Lee said in a joint interview with Hale. They fit together really well naturally, so it’s just cool to get this big group of people together.
Talk about getting exactly what you wanted after not having had what you wanted for so long, Hale rang.
The two Grammy-winning rock groups have spent much of 2020 working on new music, with Evanescence release The Bitter Truth, the group’s first recording of original material in a decade. Halestorm also worked hard in the studio, using downtime to create.
Lee and Hale also both live in Nashville, Tennessee, when they are not traveling around the world. Their friendship blossomed on that first tour, especially when the two hit karaoke bars.
When you go on tour with another band, tradition has it that you have to sing other people’s song and embarrass them and make sure everyone can hear it really loud, Lee said with a laugh.
Hale said about half the time she went unrecognized when she sang karaoke, but received compliments from oblivious patrons at the bar.
It’s pretty fun going up and singing a song and having like those moms watching American Idol say like, you should sign up! Hale said. And then I say to myself, yes, moms still have it, okay!
Both singers admit they are nervous ahead of the tour as they have been off the road longer than expected. Lee said she has the added challenge of incorporating new songs into the set that they haven’t played much live. All this free time has been good for our voices, Lee said. But it’s also something where we need to warm it up a bit.
They also promise fans some special collaborative moments during the tour. They’ve recorded together recently, with Lee joining Halestorms Break In and Hale adding her backing vocals to Evanescences Use My Voice.
I really feel equal, like when we sing together, said Lee. It’s like a dance partner. It’s like we can do things together that seem really special and rare.
Hale said performing again for tens of thousands of fans after the live music industry was decimated by restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic will feel different from other tours she has taken.
It’ll be a different world, but I think we were going to enjoy it more now and not take anything for granted, which is good, Hale said.
