10 actors consistently labeled as horror movie villains

There are some horror movie villains who have become the face of the genre. But in order for these characters to become icons, they needed talented actors to bring them to life. Whether these actors are hidden behind a killer mask or not, they have established themselves as part of the history of cinema.

But when an actor manages to terrify audiences, it can sometimes be difficult for him to escape that character. Some actors find themselves in these horror movie villain roles simply because they are so effective at scaring people.

ten Doug Bradley

Although he was credited as Lead Cenobite in the first Hellraiser movie, fans probably know Doug Bradley best by the title Pinhead. Bradley played the terrifying and intelligent creature from hell in eight films, making him one of the longest-running villains in horror films.

His frosty performance in the role has earned him many other horror projects that have often seen him play the villainous role. One of the most notable examples is where Bradley appeared in another long-running horror series as a sadistic killer in Wrong turn 4: bloodlines.

9 Kane hodder

Jason Voorhees in JAson X

Kane Hodder is one of the most prolific actors to portray iconic horror slasher Jason Vorhees in the Friday 13 series. Starting with Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Hodder played the role until the infamous entry into space, Jason x.

Since then, Hodder has been featured as various actual killers in movies, playing as Ed Gein and the BTK killer. He also played the role of the horrific killer Victor Crowley in the extremely bloody film. Hatchet series.

8 Bill Mosley

Otis driftwood

Bill Mosley made his film debut with an unforgettable role in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 like Chop-Top. The film took a very different approach to the original, opting for a darker, surreal story with Mosely impressively stealing the limelight from Leatherface himself as another deranged member of the Sawyer family.

Thanks to this acclaimed role, Mosely became a staple of the horror genre, appearing primarily in B movies. However, he created another horror villain icon with Otis Driftwood in Rob Zombie’s Firefly trilogy.

7 Christophe lee

There’s no denying that Christopher Lee has a tremendous career outside of the horror genre. Having starred in everything from James Bond to the Lord of the Rings, he was clearly pretty versatile, but he became an icon thanks to those classic horror villain roles.

Lee is best known for playing Dracula in classic Hammer horror films, a role he returned to several times. He also played the role of other classic movie monsters like Frankenstein’s Monster and The Mummy, as well as a more entrenched horror villain in The wicker man.

6 Derek mears

Derek Mears as Jason in Friday the 13th 2009

Derek Mears is another horror movie actor whose face is not usually seen onscreen, but he still managed to appear in very important horror villain roles. His most notable appearance was playing the role of Jason Vorhees in the reboot of Friday 13.

Mears continued to play other notable villains even when he was hidden under a lot of makeup. He played the classic Predator in Predators, a mutant in The hills have eyes 2, and even a werewolf in Damn.

5 Ken kirzinger

When Jason Vorhees finally got his long-awaited showdown with Freddy Krueger, Ken Kirzinger was the lucky actor who was able to take on this iconic role. It also cemented him as a suitable horror film villain for other notable franchises.

Kirzinger joined the third Joy ride movie as sadistic truck driver Rusty Nail. He also jumped aboard the Wrong turn franchise in his second installment to play Pa, the patriarch of the mutant cannibal family.

4 Tobin Bell

Tobin Bell as Jigsaw in Saw 2

Before becoming a horror movie icon, Tobin Bell was a character actor who appeared in films like Burning Mississippi and In the crosshairs in addition to making countless appearances on popular TV shows.

It was his role as John Kramer aka Jigsaw that kicked off a new phase in his career, becoming perhaps the most famous horror film villain of the 21st century. Although he does not appear in the latest spin-off of the Seen franchisee in Spiral, Bell’s recent career has been filled with horror movie roles.

3 Robert englund

Although most of the villains of the time were mute masked men who silently stalked their victims, Robert Englund was able to create a more fun but still menacing villain with Freddy Krueger. This burnt killer haunts the dreams of his victims while taunting them with aftershocks.

Despite the heavy makeup required for the role, Englund was able to shine as Freddy like few horror movie villains. This led to a long career in horror films where he played various villains, including The Phantom of the Opera.

2 Boris Karloff

Boris Karloff: Frankenstein's Monster

Many people see the Universal monster films of the 1930s and beyond as being instrumental in popularizing the horror genre. These films included some of the most iconic horror movie villains of all time and the legendary actors who brought them to life.

Boris Karloff is best known for his incredible performance as Frankenstein’s Monster in the original 1931 film which is still revered as a classic today. He went on to play other notable horror movie monsters like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as well as The Mummy.

1 Bela Lugosi

There have been countless iterations of Dracula over the years, but the one that has arguably become the most iconic and influential is Bela Lugosi’s performance in 1931. Dracula. From his looks to his accent to his sophisticated manners, this is what most people think of with the famous vampire.

Much like his colleague Boris Karloff, Lugosi did not settle for his one iconic role. He also played Frankenstein’s Monster and appeared in a number of notorious Ed Wood horror films towards the end of his career.

