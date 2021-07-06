Cannes Film Festival rolls out red carpet after COVID-19 cancellationExBulletin

toggle legend Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

For a city that draws its very essence from its annual celebration of world cinema in May, the cancellation of the Cannes Film Festival in 2020 due to the pandemic has been a severe blow. But thanks to falling infection rates and increasing vaccinations, the Cannes red carpet and its iconic festival are back with couture glamor and cinematic ambition.

“Oh my god, it’s such a pleasure, a real emotion”, Pierre Lescure, president of the cannes film festival NPR tells in an interview from his office overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. “Yes, Cannes is back”, says Lescure, “but above all the cinema is back.”

There will be 24 films in official competition this year, a little more than usual over the almost two weeks of the festival. Dozens of additional films from around the world are screened out of competition. A new section called Cannes Premieres has also been curated to show one-year film selections that have been missed due to the pandemic.

The opening night film is Annette, a long-awaited musical from filmmaker Leos Carax, or as some have described a modern-day opera. It stars famous French actress Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver as lovers. Initially slated to make her debut in the 2020 edition, Annette was kept on the ice for a year out of loyalty to Cannes, explains Lescure.

A celebration carefully restored

The day before opening night, technicians checked the sound systems and put the finishing touches on the entrance to the Palais des Festivals, where movie stars from around the world will be climbing the iconic red carpet stairs tonight to give the kick-off of the 74th edition of the iconic Festival.

“It’s a great moment for us, and we expected and needed it,” says taxi driver Olivier Ralaud. “It’s a big, big event that swells the size of Cannes to around 300,000 people and generally we are a small town.” Ralaud notes that it’s a bit strange to have the festival in July, instead of May, where he says he usually kicks off the tourist season.

Organizers waited until France’s pandemic restrictions were lifted to hold Cannes. But COVID-19 has created a somewhat different scene this year. People wear masks on the “Croisette”, the famous promenade that runs along the beaches of Cannes. There are also test sites and temperature monitors in front of popular places like the casino.

Film critic Lisa Nesselson is in town to cover her 33rd festival. “I don’t think anyone will dispute the idea that Cannes is the biggest and most important cinematic event on the planet,” she said. “Some say the Oscars get their money’s worth, but IMHO, that’s ridiculous.

Nesselson says Cannes brings together tens of thousands of people and features films carefully curated and chosen by people who eat, breathe and think about cinema all year round. “And of course it’s the biggest film market in the world,” she says. “There are people who buy and sell movies that are just one line on a sheet of paper, or a finished script, or half done. Huge amounts of money change hands in the market. So there is the artistic part and there is the commercial part and of course, it has a reputation for being a spectacularly glamorous event. “

You can already feel the star’s presence, as music plays from chic seaside restaurants and private parties. This year, a giant screen and chairs have been set up in the sand by the sea, for a nighttime outdoor cinema experience.

Visitors take selfies in front of the famous red carpet-covered stairs. And then there are the regulars like Joseph Morpelli, who set up his ladder facing the stairs, as he does every year. “We love cinema and we love the actors that go with it,” he says.

Morpelli’s is one of dozens of ladders chained to palm trees and poles, glistening in the sun. Ladders are part of Cannes folklore and all of this is looking for a better view and a chance to call out the movie stars when they arrive. “Sharon Stone is my favorite, but we haven’t seen her for a few years,” says Morpelli. “But we’re going to see Jodie Foster this year.” This is because the American actor and recent star of Mauritanian is about to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

A historic jury for a new era

As always, festival posters decorate the city, from storefronts to the Croisette.

This year’s poster features Jury President Spike Lee ironically peering through his large dark glasses, framed by two palm trees. This is not only the first time that a black filmmaker presides over the jury, it is also the first time that a president of the jury appears on the official poster of the festival.

Jury member Mati Diop also made history in 2019 by becoming the first woman of color to have a film competing at the festival with her feature film. Atlantic. This year’s jury, which awards the Palme d’Or, the festival’s highest honor, also includes more women than men. During the opening day press conference, Diop and his fellow jurors stressed the importance of greater equity and inclusion in legacy institutions like Cannes. Asked about her fellow jurors, American actress Maggie Gyllenhaal said: “I am so curious to see what happens with this new formulation.”

Cannes president Lescure said Spike Lee’s presence during the festivities at such a time amid a pandemic and global calls for racial justice is particularly significant. “Because of his filmography, because of his talent because of his political and social actions, because of who he is,” Lescure says. “He felt like he was the right person, in the right place, at the right time.”