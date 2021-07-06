Marquise Brown receives the keys to her hometown of Hollywood, Florida.





Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown this week received the keys to the city of her hometown of Hollywood, Florida. Marie Woodson, a member of the Florida House of Representatives, posted photos of the ceremony on social media. Brown was born in Hollywood, Florida in 1997 and played Pop Warner football in the same league as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Brown attended South Broward High School in Hollywood, where he also ran. He was then transferred to the Chaminade-Madonna College preparatory school where he played football and tracked. Brown attended College of the Canyons California for the 2016 season after receiving no scholarship offers from Division I schools. He was then transferred to Oklahoma where he played all thirteen games in his freshman year and recorded a record 1,095 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2017. The following year, Brown had 75 receptions for 1,318 yards with 10 touchdowns for the Sooners. Brown decided to forgo his final year of eligibility in Oklahoma to declare himself for the 2019 NFL Draft where he was selected with the Ravens’ 27th pick overall. Brown struggled with a foot injury for most of his rookie year, but still managed to play a key role in the offense. He finished his rookie regular season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His seven touchdowns tied (Marlon Brown, 2013 and Torrey Smith, 2011) for the most by a rookie in team history. Brown also had seven receptions for 126 yards in the divisional playoff game against Tennessee. Last season, Brown caught 58 passes for a record 769 yards with eight touchdowns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/nfl/ravens/news/ravens-hollywood070621 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos