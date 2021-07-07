Britney Spearss’s lawyer asks to step down from court-appointed role





A lawyer representing Britney Spears in the Guardianship who has overseen his life for the past 13 years requested Tuesday that he be allowed to resign, becoming the latest party to resign from the arrangement after Ms Spears called him a ‘abusive at a hearing last month. . Samuel D. Ingham III, a veteran of the California probate system, has represented Ms Spears since 2008, when a Los Angeles court granted guardianship powers to the singer’s father and an estate attorney over concerns about his health mental health and drug addiction. Mr Ingham was appointed by the court after Ms Spears, who was hospitalized at the time, was unable to hire her own lawyer. In a June 23 hearing, Ms Spears vehemently criticized the guardianship, saying she was forced to perform, take debilitating drugs and stay on birth control. The singer also raised questions about Mr Ingham’s plea on her behalf, in part because she said in court that she was unsure how to end the arrangement. Ms Spears informed the judge that she wanted to hire her own lawyer.

I didn’t know I could apply for the end of the guardianship, Ms Spears, 39, told the court. I’m sorry for my ignorance, but honestly, I didn’t know. She added, my lawyer says I can’t that’s no good, I can’t let the public know everything they’ve done to me. He told me I should keep it to myself, really, the singer said. It is not known what private discussions Mr Ingham and Ms Spears had as to whether or how she might ask to end the trusteeship. Last year Mr Ingham began pushing for substantial changes to the facility on Ms Spears’ behalf, including attempts to remove power from her father, James P. Spears, who still controls the $ 60 million fortune. dollars of singers. Mr. Ingham’s total income from Ms. Spearss’s tutelage since 2008 is nearly $ 3 million; Ms Spears is responsible for paying lawyers on both sides of the case, including those who argue against her will. Mr. Ingham did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In his case file, he asked the court to assign a new lawyer to Ms Spears but did not specify the reasons for her withdrawal. The file also included the letter of resignation from a law firm, Loeb & Loeb, whom Mr. Ingham had brought in recently to assist him. The filing comes a day after Ms Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph also resigned. In a letter sent to Ms Spearss ‘co-curators Mr Spears and Jodi Montgomery, who is in charge of the singers’ personal care, Mr Rudolph said he learned Ms Spears had expressed her intention to officially take her retirement.

Ms Spears has not performed or released any new music since 2018. In January 2019, she announced an indefinite break from work, canceling an upcoming residency in Las Vegas and citing her father’s health. In court last month, Ms Spears said she had been pressured for those scheduled performances and a previous tour. She described being forced into weeks of involuntary medical assessments and rehabilitation after denouncing the choreography in rehearsal. I’m not here to be anyone’s slave, Mrs. Spears said. I can say no to a dance step. She told the judge, my father and anyone involved in this guardianship and my leadership who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no ma’am they should be in jail. Last week, a wealth management company slated to take over as co-curator of the singers’ estate also asked to step down, noting the change in circumstances following public criticism from Ms Spearss. The company, Bessemer Trust, said in a court filing that it believed the guardianship was voluntary and that Ms Spears had consented to the company acting as a co-curator alongside her father.

