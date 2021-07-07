Pam & Tommy add Irish actor Paul Ben-Victor as lawyer duo





Hulu’s limited Pam & Tommy series adds The Irishman and The Wire actor Paul Ben-Victor as Pam and Tommy’s mighty lawyer Richard Alden.

by Hulu Pam & Tommy limited series adds Irish actor Paul Ben-Victor at the casting. The true story of infamous celebrity couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee should be told with Lily James as the Baywatch the actress and Sebastian Stan as the drummer for Motley Crue. Seth Rogen also stars in Pam & Tommy like Raud Gauthier, the man who leaked the couple’s famous sex tape. Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling have also joined the supporting cast for the series. Deadline Now reports another new addition to the cast for Pam & Tommy. Irish Actor Ben-Victor climbs aboard as Richard Alden, Pam and Tommy’s powerful lawyer. “Confident, powerful, Alden is always right until he’s wrong“reads a description of the character. Related: Pam & Tommy: Everything You Need To Know Veteran actor Ben-Victor played Jake Gottlieb in Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic Irish. Its list of movie credits also includes tomb stone, True romance, Subway, daredevil, Don Jon and much more. His TV credits include China Beach, Freddy’s nightmares, X files, NYPD Blue, The mentalist, Real detective, Vinyl, Preacher, Santa Clarita diet and much more. But his biggest TV hiatus came as Spiros “Vondas” Vondopoulos, the number two crime kingpin The Greek in the classic HBO series. Thread. Pam & Tommy is indeed filming and there have already been plenty of juicy behind-the-scenes tastes offered in the form of leaked photos and social media shares by the stars. Stan in particular was eager to show off his Tommy Lee transformation, even sharing his progress in mastering the famous drummer’s stage tricks. Pam & Tommy does not yet have a premiere date. More: Pam & Tommy Cast: Every Actor Confirmed (& Who They Play) Source: Deadline Every member of the Bat family in Titans

