Val Kilmer struggles to make himself understood | Entertainment





Val Kilmer has trouble speaking and making himself understood after battling throat cancer. The 61-year-old actor – who was diagnosed with the condition in 2014 – is determined to tell his story “more than ever,” even though he’s struggling to communicate these days after having a tracheostomy. In a teaser for Amazon Prime’s upcoming documentary ‘Val’, he said, “I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. “I’m still recovering, and it’s hard to speak and be understood. But I want to tell my story more than ever.” The “Top Gun” star uses a voicemail to help him speak in the clip. He also said: “I have spent decades finding my voice through characters. I have tried to see the world as one piece of life.” The “Batman Forever” actor – who is a Christian scientist – has also reflected on his life so far in the short clip. He said: “I behaved badly, I behaved courageously … oddly for some.” The trailer begins with video footage of the actor in his youth and clips from his film, before Val explains that he’s racked up thousands of hours of video footage over the years. He said: “My name is Val Kilmer, I’m an actor. I’ve lived a magical life and captured a lot of it. I was the first guy I knew to own a video camera. Val previously said he only agreed to undergo cancer treatment because of his children Mercedes and Jack, whom he has with ex-wife Joanne Whalley. He said: “[I had the] suggestion of throat cancer. [In Christian Science], the idea is rather than saying that I have it or have it, there is a statement, there is a suggestion that it is a fact. “I just didn’t want to feel their fear, which was deep. I should have left and I just didn’t want to be without them.”

