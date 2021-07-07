Ria Prakash recreates Bollywood songs and these will totally make your day





Share Tweeter Have you ever thought about watching your favorite Bollywood songs with different characters? It’s a completely different experience. Check it out now! There is a Bollywood lover of movies / songs in all of us. We always listen to songs like Bole Chudiyan or Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye and start dancing moves from these numbers. Whether it’s a wedding or a sangeet, there are certain songs that you can’t miss. I still remember wanting to wear the outfit Kareena Kapoor Khan carried in Bole Chudiyan and dance to the song. After all, it’s an amazing song and the video is even more perfect with a little family footage towards the end. Since we listened to these songs and watched the clip, we wanted to copy them or maybe even find a partner who could dance with us. We always wanted to emulate these songs in terms of clothing or the overall appearance of the song. In fact, we watched some songs on repeat just because of their clips. In fact, there are a lot of people overseas who express their love for Bollywood songs, be it upbeat tunes or romantic songs. Bollywood has always received worldwide love, but the way some people express it is just beautiful! We’re talking about a popular YouTuber from Indonesia, Ria Prakash, who along with her team has recreated Bollywood tracks and she totally nails it. It has more than 276,000 subscribers and 2.2 million views on its videos. What we love about his videos is that it takes us back to when those songs were out and we could just listen to them all day. She also pays an ode to the actors and directors who put so much effort into making these songs so perfect, which is what is most endearing about her videos, besides being entertaining. Prepare to witness recreated versions of some of Ria Prakash’s most popular and iconic Bollywood songs Which of these is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below. Also read: Avadhoot Phaadke playing the flute is exactly what you need on weekdays follow us on @socialketchup for more stories based on the creators. Share on: WhatsApp

