How to get free stuff on campus

The UNC has a variety of organizations that hold events throughout the year where students can grab free stuff, including loot, food, and health products. But knowing how and where to find these events can get a little tricky.

Here’s a new student guide to finding free stuff on campus.

Kayla Dang, a senior, said she keeps abreast of free stuff opportunities on Instagram.

I’ve been following every UNC Instagram you can imagine like RHA, CUAB, CDS literally everything, she said. I was constantly checking to see if they had any events because they had free stuff all the time.

At a student life and leadership symposium, Dang said she entered a raffle and won a bag that included a JBL Bluetooth speaker.

Dang said it’s also possible to find free things just by walking around campus. She said she recommends going to the pit around noon to 2 p.m., when most people are having lunch.

Elliana Alexander, president of the Residence Hall Association, said the RHA is planning many events that will include free items. The multicultural festival in October will have food vendors from across the Chapel Hill area providing food from different cultures for free. RHA also hosts Duke-UNC Watch Nights, which sometimes include trivia with prizes.

On Instagram, RHA runs contests that include prizes such as coolers and UNC jerseys.

Last year we gave away a basketball signed by the entire UNC team, which is really cool, Alexander said.

Individual community governments will also have regular programming that will include free stuff depending on what community members request. In the past, community governments have distributed T-shirts, soft toys, candies and mugs.

But clothing and merchandise aren’t the only free resources available to students. Alexander said the RHA has partnered with Student Wellness to provide free condoms.

At UNC, the Writing and Learning Center is not only a great resource for tutoring, but it also provides free items. During the Long Night Against Procrastination co-hosted with the Undergraduate Library and Finals Boot Camp, the Writing and Learning Center provides a study space with free snacks and staff to help work on projects.

At the start of each semester, the Center also creates a large academic calendar poster which can be found free of charge at the Writing and Learning Center at SASB or UNC student stores.

On its Instagram, the Writing and Learning Center hosts raffles with prizes such as brain-shaped stress balls, mugs, T-shirts and laptop stickers.

Kim Abels, director of the Center for Writing and Learning, said the best way to stay tuned for these opportunities is to join the mailing list.

We send out an email once a week with a recap of all free events and resources, she said.

Carolina Union Activities Board has regular events throughout the year that are full of free stuff. At LDOC Gingerbread Houses, students can pick up a free gingerbread house kit and build them while listening to holiday music. On the Day of the Dead, they have a cookie decorating station outside the Davis Library. They also organize movie nights throughout the semester with free snacks.

CUAB President Jasmine Orsini said dining on CUAB is a recurring event where students can purchase free meals at select Franklin Street restaurants.

It was a good way to ensure that students have access to food and that we also support local businesses as restaurants have been hit hard since they were no longer on campus, he said. she declared. They really depend on the student body.

The individual committees within CUAB have their own events with free stuff depending on the event.

Orsini said the diversity committee handed out books written by speakers from their events, the arts committee handed out painting kits, the entertainment committee handed out posters of a singer from their concert and the committee entertainment hosts quiz nights where prizes can include UNC or CUAB merchandise, sweatshirts, jerseys or even AirPods.

Although CUAB hosts a ton of events with free stuff, they have limited places. To nab a spot at one of their events, Orsini said she recommends following the Instagram page to be notified when registrations open.

Follow each organization’s Instagram, join their mailing lists and subscribe to their HeelLife pages to stay up to date on events.

