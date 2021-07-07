



Image source: DILIP KUMAR RIP Dilip Kumar: 10 iconic dialogues from the first Bollywood superstar that will always stay fresh in our hearts The Bollywood industry lost one of its superstars with the death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The veteran actor took his last breath on Wednesday July 7 at the age of 98 in Mumbai. Affectionately referred to as the King of Tragedy, he is known for a number of iconic films like Devdas, Paigham and Mughal-e-Azam etc. Not only his acting, but his impeccable style of dialogue have been immortalized in the history of Indian cinema. The way he pronounced his line no one else could and that’s what got him wide recognition. Remember the first Bollywood superstar through his 10 memorable dialogues. Sangdil (1952) Duniya mein asli shaanti kisi ke sachche pyaar mein hi mil sakti hai, uske bagair duniya jise shanti kehti hai, woh shanti ek thakaan hai, shikast ya maut ka doosra naam hai Sangdil (1952)

Principal kisi se nahi darta, principal zindagi se nahi darta, maut se nahi darta, andheron se nahi darta, darta hoon toh sirf khoobsurati se Devdas (1955)

Kaun kambakht hai jo bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hai, principal toh peeta hoon ki bas saans le sakun https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vTH16nAXhY Naya Daur (1957)

Jab paet ki roti aur jeb ka paisa chhin jaata hai na, toh koi samajh vamajh nahi reh jaati hai aadmi ke paas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nz3Ph-I8YPY Paigham (1959)

Jis dhan ke liye aap duniya se dhokha kar rahe hain, apne azeezon se, apne doston se dhokha kar rahe hain, apne saathiyon se dhokha kar rahe hain, ussi dhan ke haathon aap khud bhi dhokha khayen ge Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

Mera dil bhi aapka koi Hindustan nahi, jispar aap hukumat karein Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

Taqdeerein badal jaati hain, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai, shahenshah badal jaate hain, magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai, woh in Shakti (1982)

Joh log sachai ki tarafdari ki kasam khate hain …. zindagi unke bade kathin imtihaan leti hai. Karma (1986)

Sher ko apne bachchon ki hifaazat ke liye shikaari kutton ki zaroorat nahi hai Marchand (1991)

Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin … sar uthake maanga jaata hai. Read also:BREAKING: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar dies

