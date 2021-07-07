Black Widow | Entertainment | Daily news





It took seven previous films for two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson playing dying Natasha Romanoff in the latest Avengers movie with a MeToo move for Black Widow to get her own movie. Male superheroes are in their third (Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man) or even fourth (Thor) standalone movie. In her eighth and final outing as a character, Johansson, also an executive producer, proves that a standalone Black Widow movie is quite the equal of other Marvel films: too long, repetitive, action-packed, and forgettable. The prequel gives Romanoff a full arc and backstory, while expecting audiences to refresh themselves before watching or remembering previous Marvel movies in order to understand the post-Captain America: Civil War timeline. Black Widows’ name could be on the poster; however, its Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Little Women, Midsommar) who imbues the superhero film with its most entertaining elements. When Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) allows Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes to escape during a civil war between the Avengers, her actions in helping a friend while confronting another lead her into exile. His time away from the Avengers team isn’t a vacation, as his past needs his expert skills. The Widows program that Romanoff believed destroyed is still very active. Her sister, child killer Yelena Belova (Pugh), asks for help dismantling the operation that continues to rob so many young girls of their childhood. Their violent reunion is bittersweet as they search for fake parents Alexei Shostakov (Harbor) and Melina Vostokoff (Weisz) who are the links to arrest Widows Dreykov (Winstone) brain. Much of the first thirty minutes of the films tries to figure out the timeline and where these events are supposed to take place. Black Widow gives hints, but for those of us who passively watch these movies just once, it’s not quite enough. When you’re caught up and Pugh and Johansson share the screen together, the movie begins to play. Pughs’ comedic wit and sarcastic demeanor is no different from his performance in Little Women, but it was revived with great success. Pugh even manages to make the fallopian tubes look hilarious. This is an action flick, however, and while most of the scenes are certainly on par with a Marvel-sized movie, there are no battles, fight sequences, or sets. that look original with the excess of superhero movies. Black Widow is not Logan as director Cate Shortlands’ vision for this film is adequate but never takes cinematic risks or is not authorized by the powers that be. Disney + ‘s decision to stream the movie will further deplete its effectiveness as the big budget action sequences are designed for big screens with great sound (don’t go to Regal Edwards Greenway looking for a quality sound if you are in the Houston area). The prestige of having Johansson, Weisz, and Pugh onscreen together carries more weight than fighting or blasting. Black Widow never feels like an action movie that’s been reformatted to include more female characters, and it’s a prop for writers and Shortland. Final Thought It’s a Scarlett Johanssons film but Florence Pugh steals the show.

