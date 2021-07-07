Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday at the age of 98 in a Bombay hospital. The actor had been facing age-related complications for some time and was hospitalized in Mumbai on June 6 after complaining of shortness of breath.
Kumar, known to generations of moviegoers as the “King of Tragedy,” had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday.
“He died of a prolonged illness at 7:30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating Kumar, told PTI.
“With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, I announce the passing of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We come from God and to Him, we return”, posted Faisal Farooqui, a friend of the family. , from the actor’s Twitter account.
The news comes after Kumar successfully underwent a pleural suction procedure last month. At the time he would have He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion – an accumulation of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs for which he had been treated at Hinduja Hospital in Khar.
Tributes started pouring in on Twitter with people from all walks of life, including politicians and actors, taking to the microblogging site to mourn the loss of the actor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the “movie legend”.
Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a legend of cinema. It was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His death is a loss for our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. TO TEAR APART.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his condolences. “Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an exceptional actor, a true comedian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry,” Singh wrote.
Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an exceptional actor, a true comedian who was well regarded by all for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry.
Her performances in films like Ganga Jamuna struck a chord with millions of moviegoers. I am deeply distressed by his disappearance.
Rahul Gandhi of Congress also tweeted. “My sincere condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come, ”Gandhi said.
My sincere condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji.
His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute.
My sincere condolences to the friends, family and many fans of #DilipKumar Saab on his demise. His unprecedented contribution to Indian Films and his holistic development will be remembered for generations. pic.twitter.com/7rnTra5m3j
Lawyer and congressional spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa also tweeted.
India’s greatest comedian, king of tragedy Dilip Kumar is no longer ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ZlHdPC8pbh
The “Mughal-e-Azam” actor had been in and out of hospitals over the past month and the family hoped he would be better.
