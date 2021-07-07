Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has died aged 98





File photo: Veteran Indian actor Dilip Kumar at a ceremony. (Photo by Satiash Bate / Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Dilip Kumar, legend of Indian cinema through the decades, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illnesssaid his family and the doctors treating him. He was 98 years old. The actor, known to generations of moviegoers as the “King of Tragedy” for his portrayal of sullen and intense romanticism in classics such as ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ and ‘Devdas’, had been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday. Remember the king of tragedy: An ode to the legacy of Dilip Kumar Better performance: From Devdas to Naya Daur, 10 roles that defined the actor Kumar, who was married to actor Saira Banu, had been in and out of the hospital last month and his family had hoped he would be better. The veteran of Hindi cinema, the last of the Golden Troika along with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, was hospitalized last month following episodes of shortness of breath. He was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, an accumulation of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was released after five days to be admitted to hospital again. Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the hero of Nehruvian, made his first film ‘Jwar Bhata’ in 1944 and his last ‘Qila’ in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devda’, ‘Naya Daur’, and ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, and later, as he moved on to character roles, ‘Shakti’ and ‘Karma’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi regretted the passing of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will be remembered as a legend of cinema and that his passing is a loss to our cultural world. RELATED READING:

