Dilip Kumar Passes Away at 98 – King of Bollywood Tragedy Leaves Cinematic Legacy Behind! | People News

There will not be a single tearless eye across the country with the passing of legend Dilip Kumar. His stature in Bollywood is unmatched and his name will forever go down in film history as the “King of Tragedy”.

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who treated Dilip Kumar at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, confirmed the news. Known as the ‘King of Tragedy’ of Bollywood, the legendary star breathed her last at 7:30 am on Wednesday July 7, 2021.

Muhammad Yousuf Khan, says Dilip Kumar was born to a Pashtun family in Peshawari of 12 children in Pakistan. After completing his studies, Kumar started his own business as a canteen owner and supplier of dried fruits. Venturing into the theater was something that happened to Dilip Kumar out of the blue. If the owners of Bombay Talkies – actress Devika Rani and her husband Himanshu Rai – hadn’t noticed and given Jwar Bhata a break, Bollywood would have been without some of the best movies it has produced.

Although his first film in 1944 did not make waves at the box office, his next film Jugnu in 1947, earned him well-deserved recognition in Bollywood. There was no looking back for the actor after that as he gave an array of blockbuster movies like Shaheed, Andaz, Jogan, Deedar, Daag, Devdas, Yahudi and Madhumati. In an interview with a popular magazine, Dilip Kumar said that the track Tragedy King disturbed his personal peace so much that he decided to challenge himself by taking on light roles.

Movies like Azaad, Naya Daur and Kohinoor – which portrayed Dilip Kumar – have proven his courage to be a versatile actor. In 1960, he wowed audiences with his skillful portrayal of Prince Salim in the classic period film Mughal-e-Azam. After his success as an actor, Dilip Kumar ventured into production with Ganga Jamuna, in which he starred with his brother Nasir Khan. This film was widely acclaimed by critics.

Dilip Kumar’s acting prowess caught the attention of British director David Lean, who in 1962 offered him the role of Sherif Ali in his film Lawrence of Arabia. But Dilip Kumar declined the offer and decided to stick with Bollywood, which he believed to be his permanent market.

Kumar took a hiatus from the showbiz world to return in 1981 with multi-star Kranti, which was followed by box office hits like Vidhaata, Shakti, and Karma.

Dilip Sahab’s life has had its fair share of accolades and awards. He was the first Hindi Film Industry actor to receive the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. He holds the Guinness World Record for winning the most awards by an Indian actor.

He shares the highest number of Filmfare Awards for Best Actor with Shah Rukh Khan (who admitted to being influenced by Dilip Sahab early in his life). Apart from this, he was also honored by the Indian government with the Padma Bhushan Prize in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Prize in 1994, for his contribution to Bollywood. The Pakistani government also awarded him the honorary Nishan-e-Imtiaz award, the highest civilian honor.

It is difficult to describe what its loss means for the industry. He was an icon in himself, a cult star like no other. Like all stars, he’s had his share of controversy, but Saira Banu and her love story are legendary stuff. The magic that Dilip Sahab has woven on the big screen, its nuances, its dialogues, its panache – all the budding actors admire him, are inspired by his life and his work.

If this star of the golden age is no more, his memories will remain etched in our memories in the form of unforgettable characters.

We will miss you very much, Dilip Saab!