Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar dies





Bombay: Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday at the age of 98. He was undergoing treatment at the Hinduja hospital. The veteran was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) on June 30 due to age-related health concerns. It was the second time he was admitted to the hospital that same month. Previously, he was rushed to hospital on June 6 when he complained of shortness of breath. A statement posted on Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account read: “With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, I announce the passing of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We come from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui ”. He is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu. With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, I announce the passing of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We come from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui – Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021 Dilip Kumar, known as the “Tragedy King”, has appeared in over 65 films. He is known for his iconic roles in films like ‘Devdas’ (1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961), ‘Kranti’ (1981 ), and “Karma” (1986). The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 1998 film ‘Qila’. The life of Dilip Kumar The real name of the veteran actor is Mohammed Yusuf Khan. He is known professionally as Dilip Kumar. He was born on December 11, 1922, to Ayesha Begum and Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan at home in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of ​​Peshawar, British India. Although his first film ‘Jwar Bhata’ was released in 1944, it remained unnoticed until the release of the film ‘Jugnu’ in 1947. Jugnu became his first successful film. In 1966, he married actress Saira Banu who was 22 years younger than him. The couple have no children. His two successful films, Mughal-e-Azam and Naya Daur were reissued in theaters in 2004 and 2008 after having fully colorized them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/bollywood-veteran-dilip-kumar-passes-away-2160891/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos