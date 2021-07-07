Brenda Lucas: Community News for Wednesday July 7th | Features / Entertainment

Entertainment
FAIR: Lawrence County Fair is back from Saturday July 10 through Saturday July 17 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Proctorville, Ohio. Animal projects, a petting zoo, pony rides and pig races are offered daily. Other events include Fairground Queen’s Crowning, Tractor and Truck Pulling, Lawn Mower Derby, Cincinnati Circus Fire Show, Wrestling, Monster Truck Rally, Diamond J Rodeo Ranch and more. Daily admission is $ 10. Season tickets are $ 40. Parking costs $ 5.
100th: Harriet Tucker, a local music teacher / musician in the Tri-States for many years and wife of the late Charles Tucker, celebrated her triple-digit first birthday in June. Heres hopes her 100-year celebration has been as special as it has been to students and others throughout her life.
MUSIC: The French Art Colonys Hot Summer Nights concert series continues at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, with the performance of Next Level. Doors open at 6.30 p.m. Admission is $ 5; free for CAF members.
PITCHER: Barely in her sophomore year at Kentucky Christian University, where she was on the presidents roster and remains on the softball roster as a pitcher, Bryn Osburn is leaving her teenage years behind. Mick and Tammy Osburn’s eldest daughter and Brooklyn sister Kenova will turn 20 on Wednesday, July 7. This blue-eyed sweetheart continues to be a go-getter as she also gives pitching lessons to upcoming young children and babysitting. Nana Peg Osburn, also from Kenova, is very proud of her granddaughter and hopes her 20th birthday will be as special as she is.
CAMP: Lemonade Stand Camp, open to ages 3 to 7, continues from 9 a.m. to noon through Friday, July 9 at the Huntington Dance Theater. The cost is $ 60. Contact [email protected] or 304-522-4230.
GREETINGS: It’s time again to send Happy Birthday wishes to Marsha McGuffin of Huntington. The wife of a special friend, Chris McGuffin, turns one year older on Wednesday, July 7. May it be a wonderful day and year for this wonderful lady.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of Virginia Reynolds, who died on June 19 at the age of 81. The Salt Rock resident was a hardworking mother of three and the wife of her late husband, Eugene. I remember this nice lady when I lived in Salt Rock and I still remember helping her husband in the fields with her daughter by her side. His memory will live on in the lives and hearts of many.
MEETING: General Andrew Lewis’s Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 at Galloway Insurance, 537 9th St. Robert Thompson to discuss his book, Twelve Pole Terror, The Legend of Rebel Bill Smith. Books are also available for sale.
VBS: Rocky Railway: Jesus Power Pulls Us Together is the theme of the Holiday Bible School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 12 to 16, at Kellogg Church of God. Call Lovevona Eaves, 304-412-1746, or Wanda Wells, 304-634-1975.
GRADUATE: Benjamin Taylor, son of Randy and Stephanie Taylor and grandson of Mike McClung Sr., all of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Cabell Midland High School with highest honor. He plans to major in engineering at Marshall University.
BAND: The Pullman Square summer concert series featuring Shelby Lore continues from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8 in the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs on the lawn for the free concert.
BIRTHDAYS TODAY: Travis Barclay, Melissa Dawn Bates approaching 40 to 44, Had Dale, Betsy Grandstaff, Mallory Matthews, Lynn Salmons, Susan Morgan, Patrick Fisher, Leon Smith, Joe McDonie, Terry McFann, Cheryl Cook Ferguson, Bill McDaniel with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in South Point, Ohio, is two above the 50 (52) mark.
BIRTHDAYS TODAY: Readers of this column Jeff and Barb Townsend, Matt and Whitney Stead, Daniel and Shirley Webster are celebrating their 59th birthday.
CHUCKLE: The professor asked Charlie: How old were you on your last birthday? He said, 8. The teacher said, How old will you be on your next birthday? Charlie answered 10. It’s impossible, said the professor. No, it isn’t, Charlie replied. I am 9 years old today.
Send the articles to Brenda Lucas, PO Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or by e-mail to [email protected]
