Every Tuesday at the Tahlequah Library, teens come to the front desk to ask for take-out kits, which contain a fun activity designed to stimulate the brain. The library brings them together to help young people in the area stay active during the summer months.

This week, Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton put together some STEM kits. The goal of this week’s challenge was to build the tallest tower with straws, ties, Popsicle sticks, wooden blocks, wire, paperclip, and duct tape. The packaging also included a ruler for participants to measure their lap.

“We want them to build the tallest tower possible. They can post their image on the Facebook page or email it to us to win a prize,” Newton said.

The library has been offering different challenge kits since May and will continue to offer them until the end of July.

Local youth took part in challenges that included bungee helicopters, cooking kits, sticker paint, lizards and more.

On July 13, the library will distribute kits with ingredients to make pizza sticks at home. On July 20, they will build pneumatic machines, and on July 27, they will complete the series by making moose spinners.

Newton was inspired to start activity collections because the library has not yet been authorized for in-person activities. She has found that students tend to forget some of their school lessons during the summer. Activity kits are a great way to encourage teens and young people to visit the library during the summer months and stimulate their spirits.

“So there’s something called ‘the summer slide’ that happens this time of year,” she said. “Their reading levels usually drop during the summer, so if they don’t continue reading, they can go back to school a little further than they were when they graduated.”

They also encourage readers to download the Beanstack app, which is their summer reading program.

“Beanstack is our tracking application,” Newton explained. “What you do is go in and create an account, then you log your reading minutes. Once you register 100 minutes, you can enter and redeem prizes. You can also get badges and other items in the Beanstack application. “

By engaging with the public and providing incentives, young people in the region are more likely to continue on an upward learning trajectory.

She hopes small programs like this will help get students ready for the next school year.

Readers can redeem their prizes at the library every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Haiden and Jaycee Kelley came to the library to collect their STEM kits and redeem their Beanstack prizes.

It was their first time buying a kit, but they were excited to take on the challenge. They can build a library, which has more stories than any other building in the world.

For the younger ones, Newton handed out bags with an Oklahoma Aquarium activity book.

Also included were two sets of fridge magnets and a pair of sunglasses with frames decorated with felt.

There are a limited number of kits distributed each week and are on a first come, first served basis. Participants can email their submissions to Michelle Newton or ask general questions about the activity kits at [email protected]