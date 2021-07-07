McNichols Civic Center Building reopens with artistic odes to baseball





The space will feature three exhibitions organized in collaboration with the MLB All-Star Game.

Denver McNichols Civic Center Building reopens to visitors and for event bookings after closing last fall due to the pandemic. The building will kick off its lineup this weekend with three summer art shows, co-hosted with Major League Baseball to celebrate the All-Star Game that’s coming to town. “We are delighted to reopen the McNichols Civic Center Building, one of our community’s favorite art, culture and entertainment venues,” said Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of cultural affairs for Denver Arts & Venues in a statement. communicated. “A rich partnership with Major League Baseball and local creators and artists, along with a critically acclaimed collaborative exhibit, are the perfect ways to celebrate the recovery of business and our commitment to our city’s cultural sector.” One of the exhibitions, Shades of grandeur, will occupy the first floor of the building and showcase artwork from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) in Kansas City, Missouri. The museum opened in 1991 and launched an art exhibition also inspired by the Black Leagues in 2003. It includes 35 original pieces by 28 artists. “The style and creativity displayed in the black leagues made baseball an art form. This exhibit beautifully captures that spirit, ”said Bob Kendrick, president of NLBM, in a press release. “He uses the power of the visual arts to enlighten and educate the public on an important but once forgotten chapter in baseball and American history.” Black Love Mural Festival Remix, an exhibit in the Boettcher Culture Pavilion on the second floor of the building, will feature work by local artists who participated in Denver’s Black Love Mural Festival. The exhibition will feature 30 new works by some internationally renowned artists and other emerging artists. All-Star Alliance: Intercultural Muralists of Denver is a third-floor exhibit showcasing the art of some of Denver’s most famous muralists like Karma Leigh, Tuke One, Detour, LaDopa and Moe Gram. The artists have each been commissioned by the MLB to create baseball-themed pieces. This exhibition will also host live paintings, including those by Casey Kawaguchi and Zaida Sever at 2 p.m. on July 10, and Kawaguchi and Tuke One at 12:30 p.m. on July 11. The McNichols Civic Center Building officially reopens Thursday, July 8, with a welcome from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. There will be a live DJ, refreshments and a panel discussion hosted by the organizers of the Black Love Mural Festival. The free exhibitions run until October 3 and will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

