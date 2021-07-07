“Monsters at work” is laughing enough to get the job done





– Monsters at Work essentially does for Monsters, Inc. what the Marvels Disney + series did for its films, creating space to develop situations and characters outside of the confines of a major movie. While not quite as big in its ambitions, the Pixar show two decades after the first film cleverly picks up during that transitional moment where laughter, not fear, takes over to keep the lights on. The 2013 Monsters University prequel actually went back to the early days of Sully and Mikes’ friendship when they were in college, leaving the messy sequel to the first film as a wide open path. As Mike and Sully return (again voiced by Billy Crystal and John Goodman) they are wisely moved to the background, focusing on a new hire at Monsters Inc., Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), who had the unfortunate moment of being hired at Monsters, Inc. just before the marching orders changed, switching to making kids laugh as its main product, with Scarers replaced by Jokesters as its most famous employees. So Tylor finds himself looking to prove his worth, being redirected from the old Scare Floor to MIFT, also known as the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team. In what essentially plays like an animated version of The Office, he’s surrounded by a group of quirky and colorful colleagues (literally), starting with his emotional boss (Henry Winkler) and a former classmate (Mindy Kaling) who remembers him. better than he remembers her. Tylor always dreams of bigger things, but he’s hesitant to hurt the feelings of this endearing group of misfits, equipped with the kind of quirky traps and visual flair audiences expect from the Monsters franchise. Developed by Bobs Gannaway, a veteran of Disney TV animation whose credits include the 101 Dalmatians series and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, the show doesn’t make the stomach laugh, but it skilfully slides into the monster timeline and cleverly builds on it. on a particularly fertile Pixar concept. What the show is clearly lacking, compared to the original, is a clear villain and the dollop of heart provided by Sully’s relationship with the human child Boo. Instead, after setting the premises in place, the second episode mostly unfolds from one superficial crisis to another. Still, Monsters at Work takes a well-established title and makes it a lot of fun. For Disney + purposes of scaring and retaining subscribers, this is more than enough to get the job done. Monsters at Work premieres July 7 on Disney +.

