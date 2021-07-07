The Kalamazoos Black Arts Festival returns this weekend with big names headlining

KALAMAZOO, MI Like most festivals and large gatherings, the Kalamazoo Black Arts Festival has had a year off in 2020.

Organizers hope this year’s lineup, featuring major national talent, and it’s the festival’s 35th year, will help bring the masses out and make up for time together a year ago.

The festival, whose theme is An Impact for Change, is scheduled for July 9-10 and, as in previous years, will be hosted by the Black Arts and Cultural Center.

The youth events on Friday July 9 will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Douglas Community Association, 100 W. Patterson St. Saturday, a music festival will take center stage from 10 a.m. to midnight at the Arcadia. Creek Festival Place in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo.

Headlining the music on Saturday night is soul R&B singer Sunshine Anderson, who will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., along with R&B, soul and hip hop artists Sammie at 9 p.m. and Eric Bellinger at 10:30 p.m.

Our goal has always been to get really big names, said Sydney Davis, who is in her second year as Executive Director of Kalamazoos Black Arts and Cultural Center. In 2019 we had some great local artists based in Michigan, and now that we’re attracting famous talent from Atlanta and Los Angeles, artists who have hit songs, people are excited to come out and see them.

Davis credited Bells Brewery with helping attract some of the top talent.

Saturday will kick off with gospel music at 10 a.m. and will also feature dance, AfroBeat, hip hop, jazz and R&B performers throughout the day and night. Daytime lineup includes DC with The DC Quintet, Ed Genesis, Suicide Squad, Rhythm Life Collective and more. To see a full range, visit BlackArtsKalamazoo.org.

The day’s festivities will be free for everyone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and $ 40 for those arriving after 5 p.m. All ages and demographic groups are welcome, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Members of the Black Arts and Cultural Center will receive free admission.

On Friday, all events at the Douglass Community Association will be free, youth-focused, and filled with career-focused artistic development programs. Participants will have the chance to experience African art and dance, virtual reality experiences, spray painting and drawing. Free food will also be available.

After a year off, Davis recommends everyone in the community attend this year’s festival with the anticipation of more entertainment, tons of shopping, games, and augmented reality art.

Due to COVID, we had to be virtual last year, and this year we have QR codes available around our festival location that you can scan on your phone for virtual artistic engagement, Davis said.

Similar to the popular Pokmon GO game, she said, people will be able to scan the codes and the art will then appear on their phones. People will be able to interact with the art, make it smaller or bigger, and watch some fly and move.

Part of the inspiration behind the QR codes, as well as the move to Arcadia Creek Festival Place from LaCrone Park, was to allow people to engage with art and the festival while maintaining social distancing if they keep more comfortably their distances from other festival-goers. The festival will be optional for masks and there will be numerous disinfection stations spread across the festival grounds, she said.

The festival will be kept at a maximum capacity of 2,000 people throughout the day, which is part of the reason for the $ 40 fee after 5 p.m. Saturday, Davis said. Proceeds from this year’s festival will help fund the organizations’ move to a larger space inside the Epic Center in downtown Kalamazoo, she said.

The cultural center will grow from 600 square feet to 2,900 square feet this fall, allowing for more collaboration and workspaces for artists.

It will be a place of collaboration, with a practice room, a small café, private art spaces, Davis said. We will still have a gallery, but also a photography studio to rent and space available for group practice and musical rehearsals, etc.

The Black Arts Festival, in its 35th year, was started in 1986 by Gail Snydor, Lois Jackson and James Palmore to encourage community engagement and improve knowledge about black arts and culture. Its creation led to the founding of the Black Arts and Culture Centers in 1990.

