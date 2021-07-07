Universal movies will head exclusively to Peacock after starring in theaters

Under a new license agreement, which begins with the 2022 theatrical list, Universal’s films will be available exclusively on Peacock no later than four months after their theatrical debut.

The films will then run for four months exclusively on the service before heading to other services and then eventually returning to Peacock. You can still buy or rent the movie outside of streaming, as usual.

Universal and Peacock share the same parent company, so the licensing deal comes as no huge surprise. But the announcement is notable because Universal owns some of the most popular blockbuster franchises in cinema, such as Fast & Furious and Jurassic World.

Exclusive content is essential for streaming platforms in an increasingly fractured media market. Over the past couple of years, the explosion of new streaming services has led to a higher premium on movies and TV shows that can convert audiences to paid subscribers. Peacock, for example, has the incredibly popular sitcom “The Office” and offers different price points to attract new users.