Universal movies will head exclusively to Peacock after starring in theaters

Under a new license agreement, which begins with the 2022 theatrical list, Universal’s films will be available exclusively on Peacock no later than four months after their theatrical debut.
The films will then run for four months exclusively on the service before heading to other services and then eventually returning to Peacock. You can still buy or rent the movie outside of streaming, as usual.
Universal and Peacock share the same parent company, so the licensing deal comes as no huge surprise. But the announcement is notable because Universal owns some of the most popular blockbuster franchises in cinema, such as Fast & Furious and Jurassic World.
Exclusive content is essential for streaming platforms in an increasingly fractured media market. Over the past couple of years, the explosion of new streaming services has led to a higher premium on movies and TV shows that can convert audiences to paid subscribers. Peacock, for example, has the incredibly popular sitcom “The Office” and offers different price points to attract new users.
Another way to attract consumers is to offer exclusive films like “Jurassic World: Dominion”, Jordan Peele’s latest film and the next Despicable Me brand, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” which are all on the 2022 Universal cinema. schedule.
This is why this agreement is important.
Stressing the importance of exclusive content, Universal also announced that it will develop and produce exclusive original films for Peacock starting in 2022.
Universal said the original films “will feature titles from some of the studio’s established leading film partners and compelling new voices in the storytelling.”
“Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has been a fantastic partner and we’re excited to not only bring their incredible roster of blockbuster movies and beloved franchises to Peacock in the first payment window, but also to provide a constant stream of new ones. original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year, ”Matt Strauss, president of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, said Tuesday in a statement.
Universal is coming off a big weekend when three of its films topped the box office.
“F9: The Fast Saga,” which grossed nearly $ 500 million worldwide, “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and “The Forever Purge” clinched the top three spots at the domestic box office over the weekend latest.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/06/media/universal-peacock-movies/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos