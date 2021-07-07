“Dilip Kumar was an active institution”; when Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan honored his talents | Bollywood





What made Dilip Kumar an institution of actor? Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Jackie Shroff had spoken to Hindustan Times about the veteran star, who died Wednesday at the age of 98. Realistic Gaming Pioneer: Anil Kapoor He is the pioneer of what we call the realistic game. He was the first to bring the element of realism while playing Bollywood. Until it made its debut, the acting was theatrical, loud and contrived. But he made his characters look and feel real in the truest sense of the word. And that’s why everyone was fascinated by his work. This is the acting game. For a few years he rose to fame as the King of Tragedy, but he also showed his superb comedic timing in films like Kohinoor (1960) and Ram Aur Shyam (1967). Plus, there’s not a genre whatsoever romance, comedy, or drama that it doesn’t master. Read also: The death of Dilip Kumar marks the end of an era: obituary Perfect combination of actor and star: Irrfan Khan To date, no other actor has had this kind of impact on people’s hearts. The kind of combination he brought of an actor and a star has never been seen before him. It started with him and ended with him. His career, his work style, his personal lifestyle or his choice of films, nothing sets a bad example. He’s a real legend. Nowadays the word legend is used loosely, but I firmly believe that it is the only one that deserves to be called legend. Also read: Dilip Kumar dies aged 98, family announces with “deep sorrow” It was a complete natural: Jackie Shroff Dilip Saab is indeed an institution of the acting game. I think its best quality is that it is natural. He doesn’t have to act. Its nuances are exemplary. If he blinks in a scene or just stares, it effectively conveys his emotion. I learned to be natural in front of the camera thanks to him. We worked in Karma (1986) and I loved several of his films, like Devdas (1955) and Mughal-E-Azam (1960). While filming Karma, I remember how patient he was with me. Whenever I meet him, I hold his hand and recount Mughal-E-Azam’s famous dialogue: Anarkali, Salim tumhe marne nahin dega, aur hum tumhe jeene nahin denge. In the film he was told by Prithviraj Kapoor sir who plays the father of Salims (played by Dilip Kumar).

