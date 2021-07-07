Entertainment
London Symphony, Joshua Bell, Pinchas Zukerman highlight OC Philharmonics 2021-22 season
The Philharmonic Society of Orange County is betting big on a future without COVID. Its 2021-22 season announcement, released today, includes several high-profile artists and ensembles that are expected to sell out as long as audiences are confident enough to return to the concert hall.
Familiar names in the lineup include violinists Pinchas Zukerman and Joshua Bell, the latter performing with the Londons Academy of St Martin in the Fields. The season will also feature prominent ensembles such as the London Symphony under the direction of Simon Rattle, the Royal Philharmonic and the Russian National Orchestra with its musical director, Mikhail Pletnev.
The Philharmonic Society Eclectic Orange festival of groundbreaking artists includes performances by pianist-composer Gabriela Montero, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, bassist Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble, and a centenary celebration of Astor Piazzollas with the violinist Philippe Quint and members of the Joffrey Ballet.
We originally planned for a phased approach to announce our season in sections, with a smaller fall season (in terms of number of gigs and ensemble sizes) and a tiered approach for spring that would lead us to a full audience. at the end of our 21-22 season, said Tommy Phillips, President and Artistic Director of the Philharmonic Society, in response to questions emailed by Voice of OC. However, with the lightning-fast changes in the plan to reopen states and the elimination of capacity restrictions, we now expect a normal season with large and small sets in the fall and spring.
Phillips said that aside from the pandemic, other life-changing events over the past 16 months have affected his organization’s programming choices.
We aimed to be more diverse in our programming, ensuring that equity and diversity are represented from all walks of life, race, gender and perspective.
Season tickets for the 2021-22 season go on sale today. Tickets for individual performances will be available at the end of August. Details can be found on their website at PhilharmonicSociety.org
The 2021-22 season of the Philharmonic Society of Orange County
Zlatomir Fungcello
Friday October 8, 2021, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Les Violons du Roy
Saturday 23 October 2021, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Jerusalem Quartet with Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth
Wednesday November 3, 2021, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Modigliani Quartet
Friday November 12, 2021, 8 p.m.
Irvine Barclay Theater
Vienna Boys Choir
Friday November 19, 2021, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Gabriela monteropiano
Sunday December 5, 2021, 3 p.m.
Irvine Barclay Theater
Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society presents the complete Brandenberg concertos
Saturday December 11, 2021, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Olga Kernpiano
Friday January 14, 2022, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Circus of Dreamers
Saturday February 5, 2022, 7 p.m.
Samueli Theater
Vadym Kholodenkopiano
Sunday February 6, 2022, 3 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Casals Quartet
Friday February 18, 2022, 8 p.m.
Samueli Theater
Georges lipiano
Tuesday February 22, 2022, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Russian national orchestra
Mikhail Pletnev, musical director / piano
Friday February 25, 2022, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Basel chamber orchestra
Friday March 4, 2022, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Joshua Bell with Academy of St Martin in the Fields
Friday March 11, 2022, 8 p.m.
Soka Performing Arts Center
London Symphony Orchestra with Sir Simon Rattle
Tuesday March 22, 2022, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Sunday March 27, 2022, 3 p.m.
Irvine Barclay Theater
Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble
Saturday April 9, 2022, 7 p.m.
Soka Performing Arts Center
English Baroque soloists with Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Thursday April 14, 2022, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Toomeh and ISAT Kanneh-Mason
Thursday April 21, 2022, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Tetzlaff Quartet
Sunday April 24, 2022, 3 p.m.
Irvine Barclay Theater
Danish string quartet
Tuesday April 26, 2022, 8 p.m.
Samueli Theater
Aaron Diehlpiano
Sunday May 8, 2022, 3 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
Thursday May 12, 2022, 8 p.m.
René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Astor Piazzolla at 100
With Philippe Quint and the members of the Joffrey Ballet
Wednesday May 18, 2022, 7 p.m.
Irvine Barclay Theater
Paul Hodgins is the founding editor-in-chief of Arts & Culture at Voice of OC. He can be contacted at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://voiceofoc.org/2021/07/london-symphony-joshua-bell-pinchas-zukerman-highlight-oc-philharmonics-2021-22-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]