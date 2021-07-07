London Symphony, Joshua Bell, Pinchas Zukerman highlight OC Philharmonics 2021-22 season









The Philharmonic Society of Orange County is betting big on a future without COVID. Its 2021-22 season announcement, released today, includes several high-profile artists and ensembles that are expected to sell out as long as audiences are confident enough to return to the concert hall. Familiar names in the lineup include violinists Pinchas Zukerman and Joshua Bell, the latter performing with the Londons Academy of St Martin in the Fields. The season will also feature prominent ensembles such as the London Symphony under the direction of Simon Rattle, the Royal Philharmonic and the Russian National Orchestra with its musical director, Mikhail Pletnev. The Philharmonic Society Eclectic Orange festival of groundbreaking artists includes performances by pianist-composer Gabriela Montero, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, bassist Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble, and a centenary celebration of Astor Piazzollas with the violinist Philippe Quint and members of the Joffrey Ballet. We originally planned for a phased approach to announce our season in sections, with a smaller fall season (in terms of number of gigs and ensemble sizes) and a tiered approach for spring that would lead us to a full audience. at the end of our 21-22 season, said Tommy Phillips, President and Artistic Director of the Philharmonic Society, in response to questions emailed by Voice of OC. However, with the lightning-fast changes in the plan to reopen states and the elimination of capacity restrictions, we now expect a normal season with large and small sets in the fall and spring. Phillips said that aside from the pandemic, other life-changing events over the past 16 months have affected his organization’s programming choices. We aimed to be more diverse in our programming, ensuring that equity and diversity are represented from all walks of life, race, gender and perspective. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season go on sale today. Tickets for individual performances will be available at the end of August. Details can be found on their website at PhilharmonicSociety.org The 2021-22 season of the Philharmonic Society of Orange County Zlatomir Fungcello

Friday October 8, 2021, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Les Violons du Roy

Saturday 23 October 2021, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Jerusalem Quartet with Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth

Wednesday November 3, 2021, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Modigliani Quartet

Friday November 12, 2021, 8 p.m.

Irvine Barclay Theater Vienna Boys Choir

Friday November 19, 2021, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Gabriela monteropiano

Sunday December 5, 2021, 3 p.m.

Irvine Barclay Theater Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society presents the complete Brandenberg concertos

Saturday December 11, 2021, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Olga Kernpiano

Friday January 14, 2022, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Olga Kern Credit: Photo courtesy of the Philharmonic Society of OC / Chris Leet Circus of Dreamers

Saturday February 5, 2022, 7 p.m.

Samueli Theater Vadym Kholodenkopiano

Sunday February 6, 2022, 3 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Casals Quartet

Friday February 18, 2022, 8 p.m.

Samueli Theater Georges lipiano

Tuesday February 22, 2022, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Russian national orchestra

Mikhail Pletnev, musical director / piano

Friday February 25, 2022, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Basel chamber orchestra

Friday March 4, 2022, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Joshua Bell with Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Friday March 11, 2022, 8 p.m.

Soka Performing Arts Center Joshua Bell Credit: Photo courtesy of the Philharmonic Society of OC London Symphony Orchestra with Sir Simon Rattle

Tuesday March 22, 2022, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Sunday March 27, 2022, 3 p.m.

Irvine Barclay Theater Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble

Saturday April 9, 2022, 7 p.m.

Soka Performing Arts Center English Baroque soloists with Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Thursday April 14, 2022, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Toomeh and ISAT Kanneh-Mason

Thursday April 21, 2022, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Tetzlaff Quartet

Sunday April 24, 2022, 3 p.m.

Irvine Barclay Theater Danish string quartet

Tuesday April 26, 2022, 8 p.m.

Samueli Theater Aaron Diehlpiano

Sunday May 8, 2022, 3 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

Thursday May 12, 2022, 8 p.m.

René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Astor Piazzolla at 100

With Philippe Quint and the members of the Joffrey Ballet

Wednesday May 18, 2022, 7 p.m.

Irvine Barclay Theater Paul Hodgins is the founding editor-in-chief of Arts & Culture at Voice of OC. He can be contacted at [email protected]

