Bollywood ‘king of tragedy’ Dilip Kumar has died aged 98

Dilip Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most accomplished and respected movie stars, died on Wednesday at the age of 98, garnering tributes from Indian cinema and politics.

Along with Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor, Kumar was one of the three big names that dominated the golden age of Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, enjoying a career spanning over 50 years and nearly 60 movies.

Nicknamed “The Tragedy King” because of his brooding good looks, tousled hair and deep voice, he starred in some of the most successful films of the Indian film industry of the time.

But he missed out on international fame after turning down the chance to play Sherif Ali in David Lean’s 1962 classic “Lawrence of Arabia”. The role went to then-little-known Egyptian actor Omar Sharif.

Kumar was born Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar, Pakistan, then part of India under British rule. Her father was a fruit merchant who took his family to India’s entertainment capital in the 1930s.

But the son turned his back on the possibility of taking over the business when actress Devika Rani spotted him at his father’s fruit stall in Mumbai, earning him a role in his first film, ” Jwar Bhata “, in 1944.

Rani persuaded him to change his name, so he chose Dilip Kumar, allowing him to hide what he was doing from his disapproving father.

Photo credit: AFP / Roslan RAHMAN

Although “Jwar Bhata” failed and major movie magazines criticized his performance, Kumar was not deterred and eventually broke through with the 1946 film “Milan”.

One of his most memorable roles was in the lavish historical romance “Mughal-e-Azam”, based on the life of one of India’s great Mughal princes.

The film, released in 1960, lasted eight years and cost 15 million rupees, but quickly became one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of all time.

Kumar, who cited Hollywood greats Marlon Brando, Gary Cooper and Spencer Tracy as influences, was later acclaimed in 1964 for the Nationalist “Leader”, cast against the backdrop of recent wars against China and Pakistan.

The 1970s saw fewer roles, as young actors like Amitabh Bachchan took center stage.

He even took a five-year hiatus after a series of flops, returning in 1981 with the hit “Kranti” (Revolution) and a role alongside Bachchan in “Shakti” (Force) the following year, plus a series of character roles.

Photo: AFP / STR

After a string of poorly received films, Kumar took a more active role in politics in 1998 and worked to end the feuds between India and Pakistan.

In the same year, he received Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, angering Hindu nationalists. Two years later, he became a member of the Congress party, then the opposition party.

The ancestral homes of Kumar and other actors in Peshawar have suffered decades of neglect, but efforts are being made to restore them as the city emerges from years of Islamist militancy.

Unlike many actors who have appeared in hundreds of films, the versatile Kumar has carefully selected roles which by Indian standards have only increased his stature in a fiercely competitive industry.

In 2006, he accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award at the India’s National Film Awards in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema.

Yet he still admitted he was baffled by his success.

“Honestly, I have yet to understand how an extremely shy young man named Yusuf Khan became actor Dilip Kumar,” he told the Hindustan Times in an interview on his 85th birthday.

Kumar, who had had health problems in recent years, married actress Saira Banu in 1966 when she was 22 years her junior.

His death was announced on Twitter “with a heavy heart and deep sorrow” by family friend Faisal Farooqui.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Kumar a “movie legend”.

“He was lucky to be unprecedented brilliant … His passing is a loss to our cultural world,” Modi tweeted.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar said: “For the world, many others can be heroes. For us actors, he was the hero.”

Ajay Devgan tweeted that Kumar was an “institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.” Director Hansal Mehta called him “the greatest”.