Shark Week 2021: When does Shark Week start? What SharkFest shows to watch?





Summer is here, and so is National Geographic’s eighth annual Shark Week. Terrifying but fascinating apex predators take over, reports advance of Staten Island. With 21 hours of new content and 60 hours of improved content, here’s everything you need to know about Shark Week 2021 and Shark Fest 2021. When does shark week start? Shark Week starts July 11 and runs through July 18, The advance of Staten Island reports. There’s more shark content this summer with National Geographics Shark Fest. Shark Fest kicked off on July 5 and will continue to provide viewers with shark-related shows for six weeks, according to News week.

Shark Fest will continue until Friday August 13, reports News week. What does Chris Hemsworth have to do with Shark Week? Movie star and pop culture celebrity Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is headlining this year’s Shark Fest. Shark Beach with Chris Hemworth, a special hour-long event created on July 5 to kick off Shark Fest, Forbes reports. The special episode will be available to stream on Disney + starting July 9, according to Newsweek. The episode follows the Australian superstar as he explores how sharks and humans can coexist peacefully, by News week. Hemsworth explores the behavior of different sharks and dives with a famous shark conservation advocate Valerie taylor. Hemsworth isn’t the only famous guest. William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish and Brad Paisley, among others, will also make appearances, according to The Staten Island Advance. What Shark Week shows should I watch? In addition to the Hemsworths Special, Shark Week 2021 has two other special news you shouldn’t miss: When sharks attack studies seemingly random peaks in shark activity to understand why sharks come to local communities, Forbes reports. Shark Fest will include six new episodes of this fan favorite show.

Rogue shark? investigating a series of shark attacks in 2018 around the Witsunday Islands off the coast of Australia, Forbes reports. The episode attempts to explain the attacks and examines the theory that a rogue shark was responsible for all the attacks. If you’re still craving more shark content, Shark Fest will also include a six-part series called Shark Attack Files exploring the bizarre and fascinating shark behavior as well as archival content from previous shark infested summers, reports advance of Staten Island. Where can I watch Shark Week? Shark Fest and Shark Week will air on National Geographic Discovery Channel, Net Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and Disney XD, Forbes reports. Disney + will also release new shark content every Friday, starting July 9, according to Forbes.

Hulu will broadcast all six seasons of When Sharks Attack during the duration of Shark Fest, reports the Staten Island Advance.

Shark Fest content will also be available on the FuboTV streaming platform which currently offers a free trial, according to Staten Island Advance.

