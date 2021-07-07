David Wilson takes the reins of West Hollywood City Manager





The city of West Hollywood welcomes a new general manager on Wednesday. Wilson replaces former city manager Paul Arevalo, in office since 1999. The city council approved Wilson’s selection at its May 17 meeting. David Wilson has worked at City Hall for over 18 years. Previously, he was Deputy City Manager and City Risk Manager. Prior to becoming Deputy Managing Director, Wilson was Director of Financial and Technology Services for the City of West Hollywood, overseeing general accounting, revenue management and information technology, as well as city treasurer and risk manager. David has also held a variety of other roles for the city, including Budget and Compensation Officer, Senior Management Analyst in the City Managers Department, and Project Development Administrator for the redevelopment and redevelopment functions. housing in the city. Wilson will take over with the town hall still closed. West Hollywood City Hall has been closed to the public since March 2020. At the last City Council meeting, Wilson indicated that he expected city staff to slowly start returning to City Hall. from mid-July to the end of July. WEHOville today confirmed with the City of West Hollywood Communications Department that the plans are being implemented and that information will be released as it becomes available. Another challenge for the new city manager is the current budget deficit. Current projections are for a budget deficit of $ 10 million in the midst of a shortfall. In this year’s budget, the TOT, public transportation occupancy tax revenue fell to 17 percent of our overall budget. A new ordinance on hotel employees could also impact future and future hotel revenue at the July 19 city council meeting. Mayor Pro-Tem Meister, Council Member D’Amico and City Manager David Wilson wish to conduct a study session to see the economic impacts of implementing this ordinance at this time. On the other hand, Mayor Horvath is trying to bolster his union support in his bid for county supervisor, and the two new council members, Sepi Shyne and John Erickson, who have resisted such a study. Horvath, Shyne and Erickson received donations from UNITE HERE Local 11. Mr Wilson, as the city’s chief executive, will face his first test to convince the three youngest council members of the importance of supporting the study and its economic goals. There are no official events to host David Wilson at Town Hall today, but you can send your best wishes to [email protected]

