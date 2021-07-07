Indian movie star Dilip Kumar who brought realism to Bollywood, dies at 98





Mr. Kumars loves life was also in the news; he had relationships with actresses Kamini Kaushal, Madhubala (they directed the 1960 Mughal-e-Azam blockbuster, about upset lovers, long after their break-up) and Saira Banu, whom he married in 1966 when he was 44 and she was 22. In the 1980s, while still married to Ms. Banu, Mr. Kumar secretly married socialite Asma Rehman. The news was quickly spread and it became a scandal, but Ms. Banu stayed with Mr. Kumar, who ended the second marriage. He is survived by Mrs. Banu. Professionally, Mr. Kumar’s record was impeccable, with films that not only were successful, but left a lasting impact. Films like Naya Daur (New Era) in 1957, Yahudi (The Jews) in 1958, Madhumati, also in 1958 and Ram Aur Shyam (Ram and Shyam) in 1967 are still remembered today. In the 1970s, Mr. Kumar found fewer roles as younger, more agile actors were chosen as heroes, and he took a break. He returned in 1981 with a blockbuster, Kranti (Revolution), which reshaped his on-screen character as an older moral center. He has had similar roles in high-star mega-productions like Vidhaata (The Creator) in 1982, Karma (1986), Saudagar (The Merchant) in 1991 and especially Shakti, when he was first cast opposite to reigning Bollywood superstar Amitabh. Bachchan. Mr. Kumar’s last film was Qila (Fort) in 1998. By this time his style was more than old fashioned, a reviewer wrote in India Today. It’s prehistoric. Dilip Kumars’ long and interminable conversation is out of step with the times. Mr. Kumar received the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors, in 1991, the Dadasaheb Phalke, India’s highest honor for cinematic excellence, in 1994, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. From 2000 to 2006, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. But these Indian government honors consumed far less newsprint than the Pakistani government’s 1998 decision to bestow it their highest civilian honor, Nishan-e-Imtiaz. Amid heightened religious tensions, Mr. Kumar has been branded anti-national by Hindu politicians who have asked him to return the prize to Pakistan. He does not have. He said in his autobiography that his return could only have further soured relations and produced bad vibes between India and Pakistan.

