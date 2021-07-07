Remembering Dilip Kumar, the star and actor who grew up with India as it evolved

He was more than a star, more than just an actor even.

Dilip Kumar, or Yousuf Khan as he was born, was the legend who embodied India’s composite culture, both in his films which explored stories of rebellion, hope and love and during his seven decades of public life.

Kumar, who died Wednesday morning at the age of 98, was the black-and-white framed thinking and passionate hero who rose to an array of technicolor roles, with his life and career a testament to India as it grew and evolved over the decades.

One of the few greats etched in the annals of Indian cinema, tragedy has been affixed to his name in turn as a brooding lover in classics such as Devdas, Andaz, and epic romance Mughal-e-Azam.

But the king of tragedy, who made his first film Jwar bhata in 1944, three years before Independence, and his last Lal Quila in 1998 was more than that.

The triumvirate of Hindi cinema

Reflecting the era in which his films were made, he was the Nehruvian hero struggling with the issues of a young India in the cinema of the late 1940s and 1950s including Shahid and Naya Daur. This idealism gave way to a certain disillusionment in the 60s with films like Ganga Jamuna, an angst that found a pronounced resonance with the emergence of the angry 70s young man’s character, Bachchan, as Kumar transitioned to character roles.

Kumar, who is part of the famous triumvirate of Hindi cinema with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, has capsized hearts, sired many aspirants, and inspired generations of actors with his own method of intensity at the heart of every role he takes on. ‘he played.

Unlike Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, he never ventured into cinema, preferring to stick to acting, his constant passion. But he was never just an actor and a brand name admired by generations of moviegoers.

Kumar was also a polyglot. Scholar Pathan from Peshawar, who started out as a fruit trader, was fluent in Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Bengali and English. His wife, actress Saira Banu, noted that he was as familiar with the Quran as he was with the Bhagvad Gita and that he could recite verses from his memory.

Her secular beliefs spring directly from her heart and her respect for all religions, castes, communities and beliefs, she writes in the preface to the actor’s autobiography. Substance and shadow.

A figure of peace

In the troubled early 1990s, when Mumbai was torn by inter-communal tensions, Kumar became a figure of peace. During the 1993 riots in the city, stories abound of how he opened up his home and made it a command center for relief work.

He was a highly acclaimed artist, honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 as well as the Dadasaheb Phalke in 1994. He was also appointed a member of the Rajya Sabha for a term and served as Sheriff of Bombay. in 1980.

In 1998, somewhat controversially, he received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the Pakistani government’s highest civilian honor. The following year, Kargil’s war between the two countries broke out and Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray demanded that he return the prize to him. But Kumar refused to succumb and met with Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee about it.

As the years passed and age caught up with him, Kumar retreated from the public eye but, like most stars, never disappeared.

The man, who inspired Naseeruddin Shah, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, remained on the fringes of public life with his films watched by those who grew old with him and also the new generations of moviegoers who wanted to catch up with the best of the Indian cinema.

Dilip Kumar’s work is limited to about sixty films, most of them classified as classics. These included Devdas, a tragic story of unrequited love that is still associated with it despite its many iterations on screen; Madhumati, Mughal-e-Azam of course; and Naya Daur, which reflected the human-machine conflict of the 1950s.

The second round saw him take on memorable character roles in films such as Kranti, Karma, and Shakti.

The first of the Khans

It is often said that Kumar was the first of the Khans.

In a sign of the times that were, this Khan – born Muhammed Yousuf Khan, one of 11 children of fruit merchant Pathan Ghulam Sarwar, on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar was renamed Dilip Kumar, perhaps more acceptable.

His new name and identity was given to him by Devika Rani, who was the head of Bombay Talkies at the time and believed that a pseudonym would help the public identify with him.

It certainly is. Although his first film, Bombay Talkies’ Jwar bhata went unnoticed with the expected success with the following, Jugnu in 1947.

AT Jugnu , the acting career was hidden from his family. It was Basheshwarnathji, the father of Prithviraj Kapoor and the grandfather of Raj Kapoor, who drew his father’s attention to an accumulation of Jugnu .

The two families had been neighbors in Peshawar and friends for years, and it was to Raj that Yousuf turned when his disappointed father refused to speak to him.

In a story that is now part of the cinematic tradition, Raj asked his father Prithviraj to mediate. And in the end everything went well.

It was only fitting that the two boys from Peshawar had become some of India’s most beloved and respected actors.

From reel to reality

Fame did not always sit easily on Kumar.

So many of his stories contained tragedies. At one point, the reel began to have an impact on his real life. He went through a fit of depression in the 1950s and decided to go for lighter roles in films like Ram aur shyam and Gopi .

Writing about this phase of his life, the actor wrote: “I had played characters who were unhappy and a morbid outlook had gripped me due to my extreme involvement and the way I saw the character at- beyond working hours. “

Although a private person in life, Kumar’s name was sometimes linked to his principal ladies, the most discussed always being his relationship with Madhubala which ended due to a lawsuit during The realisation of Naya Daur in 1957.

Many years later, he met Saira Banu, his wife for over five decades, at a party. She was 22 and he was 45. There was a jolt when Kumar married Asma Sahiba from Hyderabad in 1981. The marriage lasted for two years.

Other than that, Saira Banu has been a constant alongside Kumar, supporting him over the years and speaking up for him when he was no longer able to do so.

This story is now over. But the legend that is Dilip Kumar will live. And not just in the film archives.

