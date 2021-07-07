8 actors who played their own parents in real life

Biopics and true stories are rife in Hollywood, some of the most unique tales in history happen to be of the factual variety. And while these films may have leeway as to the truth and the freedoms they can take with it, one aspect that should always be taken seriously is that of the actors who play the historical figures. They’re real-world people with very authentic families, descendants, and heirlooms, after all, which makes the care taken when casting all the more important.

Results can naturally be mixed, as no casting is guaranteed to be a success, especially when it comes to historical figures. Yet in the past, when casting these icons, filmmakers have looked to the loved ones of the very people they bring to life. , and more often than not, these results have been fantastic.

8 O’Shea Jackson Jr. plays cool like Ice Cube

For years fans have thrown a biopic of the iconic rap group NWA in their heads and on message boards all over the internet, but it would be nearly impossible to find someone more apt to play O’Shea’s “Ice Cube” Jackson as his own son, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Even for a father-son duo, the couple share an eerie resemblance, and with Jackson Jr. studying his father’s ways from a young age, that was essentially the role. that he was born to play.

There are times while watching Straight out of Compton that viewers can truly forget that they weren’t actually watching the real Ice Cube in its youth.

7 Melissa Rivers Makes a Stunning Appearance as Young Joan

Best known for appearing as herself in cameo roles or as a guest star, Melissa Rivers would take a bold step out of her comfort zone in 2015 Joy. Melissa appeared as her mother Joan, one of comedy’s most influential figures, in Joy Mangano’s realistic tale, expertly played by Jennifer Lawrence.

Squint and you might just see Joan Rivers herself in the movie, as a touch of makeup and hairstyle left Melissa almost indistinguishable from her mother onscreen. Melissa shared that she had practiced her mother’s ways, but chose not to imitate her voice to avoid the risk of parody.

6 Michael Gandolfini steps into the shoes of the Soprano family

Sometimes a role seems like a legendary tool to be recast, but in Tony Soprano’s case, a solution has come in the form of the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael. Although he doesn’t play his father like he was in real life, Michael Gandolfini is expected to take on the role of his father’s most iconic character. Michael will be playing a younger version of the character in the upcoming Soprano prequel.

The Many Saints of Newark will air on HBO in early October 2021, and Michael Gandolfini will have the chance to add to both the Soprano and Gandolfini legacies. Jon Bernthal, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga will also be showing.

5 Shia LaBeouf gives insightful portrait of her father

Shia LaBeouf has certainly had his fair share of ups, downs and controversies during his time in the limelight, but the talented actor has been praised and acclaimed over the years for solid performances in films like American honey and Berg vs. McEnroe.

LaBeouf reportedly makes breakthrough as a screenwriter with his 2019 screenplay honey boy. The film is based on LaBeouf’s relationship with his father, offering a dark but captivating look at the difficulties encountered in the actor’s life. Shia took on her own father’s role for the film and earned high praise for his showing, with some calling him the best of his career.

4 Tom Hanks hails Mr. Rogers’ healthy role

The parent, in this case, is distant, but they are parents nonetheless. While filming his role as Mr. Rogers inA beautiful day in the neighborhood, Tom Hanks discovered that he was actually related to the man he portrayed on camera. It turns out that FredRogers and Hanksin actually have the same great-great-great-great-great-grandfather, which makes the couple sixth cousins.

Perhaps the trait of a good, healthy guy has been passed down from generation to generation. Ultimately, he left the world with two film legends known for their ability to effortlessly bring joy into the lives of their audiences.

3 Benedict Cumberbatch has assumed a royal role

One of Britain’s most popular exports, Benedict Cumberbatch has seen a meteoric rise in recent years with his role as Doctor Strange in the MCU, but the classically trained actor has been receiving awards and accolades for over twenty years. years. His roles have been varied, playing many real life figures, and in 2016 he took on the role of King Richard III in the British film series, The hollow crown.

It wasn’t just a former King of England that Cumberbatch played, he was actually a distant relative. Cumberbatch and Richard III are sixteen times distant third cousins, so the relationship may be distant, but the blood ties are there.

2 Geraldine Chaplin plays the mother of an all-time great

Being the daughter of one of cinema’s most recognizable and important stars would leave one with huge shoes to fill, but Geraldine Chaplin embraced her acting career fearlessly, winning accolades and accolades including included several Golden Globe nominations, the third of which would come for his role in Chaplin, a biopic of her father’s life with Robert Downey Jr. of MCU fame in the title role.

Geraldine played her own grandmother Hannah Chaplin in the film and won a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her efforts.

1 The Rock raises eyebrows on this’ 70s show

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment was once one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s First Acting Role To Come In Hit Sitcom This 70s show, and The Rock would play his own father, wrestling legend and former WWE Tag Team Champion, Rocky Johnson.

The Rock showed off the comedic chops and charisma that would eventually turn him into one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Many are following in their father’s footsteps, but Dwayne Johnson has paved a path few could have imagined.

