Mendocino Farms restaurant business begins to recover





From TV newsrooms to executive offices to on-site productions, there are certain Los Angeles restaurants that seem to be ubiquitous at group working lunches in Hollywood: Joan’s on Third, Tender Greens, Sweetgreen. For Mendocino Farms bulk orders, more than 50% of its business in Los Angeles revolves around the entertainment industry. But once COVID-19 hit the United States in March 2020, prompting major studios, entertainment law firms, and accounting firms to walk away, the restaurant chain’s catering business took off. is collapsed. Before the pandemic, catering was a “decent part” of Mendocino Farms and had grown steadily year on year, said Sarah Cavalier, director of sales and catering for Mendocino Farms, who has been with the company for seven years. . “We had a lot of cancellations, one after the other – we had just opened a whole new location in Dallas the day before the change pretty much the world. And it was just a little shocking how quickly everything changed, ”she said. Variety. “During the pandemic, our restoration [business] declined by about 80 to 85%. Opened by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen in 2005 (its first location was on Bunker Hill in downtown Los Angeles), the restaurant chain now has 37 locations across the country, the majority of which are in California. In Los Angeles, where there are 17 locations, the entertainment industry is a “huge component” of its business, Cavalier said, declining to go into dollar detail of Mendo’s annual earnings. Speaking of which, do 8-10 vaccinated writers want to meet in a conference room somewhere and eat Mendocino Farms (or the equivalent) and talk about Succession, Yellowstone and this weird art documentary (choose your poison) that the script coordinator is perpetually obsessed with? https://t.co/6xKCI6gObn – Noah Evslin (@nevslin) April 12, 2021 “Watching this collapse is difficult because a lot of our locations are really close to the studios,” Cavalier said. “We have a Studio City location, we’re by Fox Studios, we just opened in Culver City in December, right across from Culver Studios. So, not only from a catering point of view, but also from a general restaurant point of view, a lot of our business comes from the entertainment industry. “ Instead, the sandwich and salad supplier began working with hospitals, first responders, and emergency services. Business gradually began to flow again in April, when vaccinations began rolling out across the county and state. Cavalier began to observe that Mendo’s shelves are filling up again with larger pickup orders and purchases from its food trays after several months of individual packed lunches. But some protocols changed after the pandemic: Along with catering orders, the company began to individually package sandwiches and utensils in its Foodie Package, which includes half sandwiches, salads, sides and cookies. The restaurant has also added its popular “Not So Fried” Chicken Sandwich to the dining menu. “I really think we’re going to see another big spike in September, right after Labor Day, when I know a lot of the bigger offices are coming back,” Cavalier said. “And I think production will continue to increase until then.” A new Mendocino farm in Toluca Lake? Proof that Warner Brothers ‘writers’ rooms are healing. pic.twitter.com/AXMXf7L7uv – Adam D’Andrea (@adamjdandrea) June 11, 2021

