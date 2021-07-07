Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan enhance Seema Khan’s return footage. See here | Bollywood





Seema Khan has shared comeback photos with her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni and Maheep Kapoor. But just like the show, there was room for a few celebrity cameos. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, were also featured in Seema’s post, shared on Instagram on Tuesday. “That’s right, I’m famous for drawing blanks! These just got me,” Seema Khan wrote in his caption. Seema is the wife of actor-producer Sohail Khan. The show also starred Chunky Panday’s wife, Bhavana, and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep. He followed the four women as they navigated their personal and professional lives in Bollywood. In one of the photos, Shah Rukh could be seen with his arms around the ladies, apparently at a party. Another photo showed Gauri and the gang in a foreign location. Shah Rukh and Gauri both appeared in the season finale of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Gauri and the Bollywood Wives recently spent a “fun night” at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house, where they attended a party after the lockdown restrictions were eased. Also read: Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan enjoy “fun night” with Manish Malhotra. See photos inside Gauri recently hinted that she would also be seen in the show’s second season, which was illuminated by Netflix earlier this year. Gauri shared the poster for the show starring the four protagonists and captioned it, Hey girls… I’m breaking the door of season 2. In response, Bhavana wrote, Hahahahahah @gaurikhan t ‘ love. Neelam called Gauri funny. Gauri you’re too too funny, she wrote in her comment. The show also featured cameos from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor and others.

